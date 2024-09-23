Since it was announced back in June that Netflix’s Jurassic World: Chaos Theory would be returning to the streamer, audiences have been waiting for their first glimpse of the next batch of episodes. The first season of the animated series garnered praise from both critics and fans alike, even nabbing a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Today, Collider is thrilled to drop an exclusive first look at the trailer for the upcoming installment that’s set to land on the streamer on October 17 with all 10 episodes available for binging. With new enemies and a fresh mission, the Nublar Five are back together again for another exciting prehistoric romp.

Almost right away, the teaser gives us the moment we’ve all been waiting for as Ben (Sean Gianbrone) spots Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly) in the back of a video calling for the release of dinosaurs in captivity. Following the events of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the remaining members of what was once the Nublar Six have been reeling from the loss of their companion, so now that Brooklynn’s fate has been uncovered, we can expect much of the upcoming season to center around her return to the fold. Aside from the Brooklynn tease, we catch up with the main characters right where we left them — aboard a ship filled with dinosaurs. After escaping onto a smaller boat and reaching land, they discover that, wherever they are, is a place packed with dinos. But their troubles aren’t over yet as they realize that Broker has put a tracking device on them and knows exactly where they are. Uncovering what else the Broker has been up to, the group puts their lives on the line to secure a safe haven for all dinosaur-kind. With plenty of action, raptors, and dinosaur calls, the trailer for the second season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory teases yet another winner for the franchise.

Who’s Behind Season 2 of ‘Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’?

Also returning to the fold for the next highly-anticipated season are the vocal talents of Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Darren Barnet as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, and Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina. Returning for another round as showrunners, following their successful backing of not only the first season of Chaos Theory but also Camp Cretaceous, are Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley. The pair also executive produce alongside franchise creator Steven Spielberg, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, and Spielberg’s partner at Amblin Entertainment, Frank Marshall. DreamWorks Animation is the studio behind the vibrant and eye-catching designs with Zesung Kang serving as the supervising producer.

Check out our exclusive first look at the trailer for Season 2 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory above and see it on Netflix when the show returns on October 17.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Amidst a sprawling dinosaur sanctuary, the creation of a new genetic experiment goes awry, leading to unforeseen dangers. As the escaped creature wreaks havoc, a blend of old allies and new faces races against time to restore order and prevent the animal from reaching populated areas. Release Date May 24, 2024 Cast Paul-Mikél Williams Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Story By Michael Crichton Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Jurassic Park Showrunner Scott Kreamer , Aaron Hammersley Expand

