Jurassic World Rebirth may not be hitting theaters for a while, but dinosaur enthusiasts have just the perfect fix while they wait, thanks to Netflix. Collider is excited to exclusively premiere the trailer for Season 3 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, the animated series spun-off from the popular sequel trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, which picks up from where Camp Cretaceous left off.

The new trailer sees the kids crash land in the mountains of Italy after the end of Season 2, with dinosaurs running amok and the team out of luck. Mercifully, they crash close to Ben’s girlfriend’s house, who everyone thinks is fake until she and her family come to the rescue. All the while, Brooklyn’s got an untrustworthy ally leading her down the wrong path — one that happens to include BioSyn, the rival genetics company originally introduced in the first Jurassic Park film, which also appeared in Jurassic World Dominion.

‘Chaos Theory’ Season 3’s Guest Stars Are Out of This World

The new season features several exciting guest stars, including Adam Harrington as BioSyn head Dodgson, who eagle-eyed fans might recognize from the original Jurassic Park, and Oscar nominee Isabella Rossellini as Nonna. Season 3 also sees the return of Severance star Dichen Lachman as the sinister Soyona Santos, who featured in Jurassic World Dominion, as well as Season 2 of the animated series.

“It was just a great performance,” showrunner Scott Kreamer said of Lachman’s appearance in Dominion when Santos originally returned for Season 2. “It was a great character and a great performance, and we didn't know exactly how or it was going to work or anything, but we did know that we wanted to explore this character more. And then the fact that Dichen came and did her own voice and it was just beyond anything we could have hoped for.”

Season 3 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory also features Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Darren Barnet, Raini Rodriguez, Kausar Mohammed, Kiersten Kelly, Beatrice Granno, Sean Rohani, and Marwan Salama. The series is produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, all of whom previously had their hands in the franchise as both director and producer.

Season 3 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory premieres on Netflix on April 3. Check out the exclusive trailer above.