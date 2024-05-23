The Big Picture Ben and Darius face off against raptors in a new sneak peek at Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

In the upcoming series, tragedy strikes The Nublar Six, uncovering a conspiracy that pits dinosaurs and humans against each other.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory premieres on May 24 on Netflix.

Get ready to dive back into the prehistoric mayhem! Collider is thrilled to exclusively debut a heart-pounding clip from the debut season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. This sneak peek brings back fan-favorites Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) and Paul-Mikel Williams as Ben and Darius alongside the beloved ankylosaurus Bumpy. In this adrenaline-fueled scene, our heroes find themselves cornered in a barn and attacked by a pack of trained atrocipraptors, adding a new layer of danger to their adventure.

In the exclusive clip, Ben and Darius, along with Bumpy, are hiding in a barn when they suddenly become the targets of a coordinated attack by atrocipraptors. These predators, known for their intelligence and agility, add a terrifying new element to the series’ roster of dinosaur threats. As Ben and Darius attempt to evade their attackers, the tension escalates, showcasing the series’ knack for combining suspense with breathtaking action.

What Is 'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' About?

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory has captivated audiences with its blend of thrilling dinosaur action and engaging character dynamics. As we head into the new series, the stakes are higher than ever, especially for the group known as “The Nublar Six,” who are still coping with the traumatic events of Camp Cretaceous six years prior, after they were left stranded for almost a year when the dinosaurs broke free and escaped at the camp.

Tragedy strikes when the group loses one of their own to an apparent dinosaur attack, but as they investigate, they uncover a conspiracy that pits dinosaurs and humans against each other. To stay alive and avenge their friend, they must help the very raptors that are hunting them.

Joining Williams and Giambrone in the cast are Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina), Raini Rodriguez (Sammy), and Darren Barnet (Kenji), who steps in for Ryan Potter. Notably, Jenna Ortega will not be returning, having moved on to major roles in huge projects such as Scream VI, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, and Wednesday.

Camp Cretaceous was celebrated for its engaging storytelling and appeal as a family-friendly series that expanded on the events of the mainline Jurassic World trilogy. The show’s fifth and final season concluded with a tantalizing cliffhanger, revealing a new secret island linked to the nefarious Mantah Corp before the teens left Isla Nublar. Chaos Theory is likely to explore these loose threads, delving into Mantah Corp’s sinister scheme to mind-control dinosaurs. Regardless of the direction, the adventures of the Nublar Six are far from over.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Chaos Theory, and check out our exclusive clip below.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Amidst a sprawling dinosaur sanctuary, the creation of a new genetic experiment goes awry, leading to unforeseen dangers. As the escaped creature wreaks havoc, a blend of old allies and new faces races against time to restore order and prevent the animal from reaching populated areas. Release Date May 24, 2024 Cast Sean Giambrone , Ryan Potter , Raini Rodriguez , Paul-Mikél Williams Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Story By Michael Crichton Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Jurassic Park Showrunner Scott Kreamer , Aaron Hammersley

