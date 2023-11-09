The Big Picture Netflix announces Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, a new animated series expanding the franchise and introducing new characters to younger audiences.

The teaser sets a darker tone, hinting at a different direction from previous animated series and exploring a new era of chaos in the Jurassic Park world.

The Dreamworks Animation series brings back key creatives from the original franchise, including Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall.

Netflix has announced that Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, a new animated series based around the blockbuster franchise, is headed to the streamer in 2024. The news comes directly from the platform's Geeked Week event, a celebration of the "geekier" series and films on the platform. While audiences have been delighted with visiting the island infested with dinosaurs through the live-action installments of the film series, the Jurassic World animated projects open up different storytelling possibilities, while introducing new characters to younger audiences. The first teaser of the new show was also released by Netflix, setting the stage for the new story to come.

The short trailer doesn't do much when it comes to revealing the characters — other than a grown-up Darius Bowman — and premise of the upcoming series, but it does set the tone for the adventures it will depict. A T-Rex can be seen running through the woods while moving away from a helicopter that follows it, only to run into more vehicles on the ground. Like a sequence coming straight out of The Lost World, the nocturnal setting and the rampaging dinosaur tease the fact that the show might be moving away from the friendlier aspects of the franchise, heading in a different direction from Netflix's previous animated series set in the Jurassic Park world. As the series premise teases: "After the park has closed, after the kingdom has fallen, a new era of chaos begins..."

Netflix took its first steps into Isla Nublar with Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, an animated television series about a group of children who spend their summer at a camp located within the island where most of the major events in the franchise take place. Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams) was the leader of said group, as the kids went through many dangerous adventures and close encounters with the wild dinosaurs created by Biosyn, who were following the steps of the engineers at InGen from the original Jurassic Park film.

Steven Spielberg Returns For Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Image via Netflix

The Dreamworks Animation series reunites some powerhouse creatives from the original Jurassic Park franchise, with executive producers including Steven Spielberg, director of the first two films, Colin Trevorrow, director of Jurassic World, and Frank Marshall, producer of the Jurassic World trilogy. They are joined by Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley, who also serve as showrunners. The series is jointly produced by Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures.

You can check out the first teaser for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory below ahead of its premiere in 2024: