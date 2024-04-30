The Big Picture Teens face new dangers in Netflix's Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, coping with tragedy and uncovering a conspiracy.

The original voice cast returns with new additions, led by showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory premieres May 24 with 10 episodes available to stream on Netflix.

Facing any sort of fear head-on is difficult, but when that fear comes in the form of prehistoric man-eating beasts, it takes an especially brave soul to grab the pterodactyl by the wings and hold on tight. For the teens of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, they at least have one another to rely on as they embark on a journey of survival in a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix animated series. These aren’t the same kiddos that we said goodbye to when Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stomped away after a five-season run in 2022, as they’re smarter, stronger, and even … driving!

It’s been six years since the - quite frankly - traumatizing events of Camp Cretaceous, and the group known as “The Nublar Six” are coping with what they’ve been through. Tragedy strikes the friends when they lose one of their own to an apparent dinosaur attack. But, the more they dig into the shocking death, the crew uncover a layered conspiracy pitting dinosaurs and humans against one another. At a crossroads, the team discovers that everything goes hand-in-hand because to stay alive and avenge their friend, they’ll also need to help the very raptors that are hunting them.

Many of the main voice cast will return to reprise their roles from the original show with Paul-Mikel Williams (The Girl Who Believes in Miracles) back in the saddle as Darius, Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) reprising his role as Ben, Kausar Mohammed (East of La Brea) returning to voice Yasmina, and Raini Rodriguez (Paul Blart: Mall Cop) filling out the OG members as Sammy. This time around, Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever) will take over the role of Kenji, who was previously voiced by Ryan Potter. Since lending her vocal talents to Camp Cretaceous, Jenna Ortega’s on-screen career has launched into the stratosphere, with the Scream VI, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Wednesday star not returning for the next chapter in the prehistoric story.

The Legacy Continues With 'Chaos Theory'

The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises are tough to stay away from as proved by Steven Spielberg (the Jurassic Park franchise), Colin Trevorrow (the Jurassic World franchise), and Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment co-founder, Frank Marshall, as all three of the men are back as executive producers for Chaos Theory. Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley also return to the new project as showrunners and executive producers following their successful run as such in Camp Cretaceous.

Along with the new trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, you can check out a fresh release of stills from the series which will break out of its fossil on May 24 with all 10 episodes available to stream.

