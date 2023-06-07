Get ready to re-live your favorite adventures that were sixty-five million years in the making, as Best Buy has announced a new Jurassic World collection set to roar into their stores this fall. The package will include 4K UHD, Blu-ray Steelboks of the six films in the franchise, bringing the two trilogies together in an exclusive box, and will retail for $119.99. Added to that, the collection will include a certificate of authenticity to let fans know how special their purchase is, given how limited supply will be for the product. It's time to get ready for another trip to Isla Nublar, where creatures that were never meant to roam the planet again await their next meal.

The franchise began with 1993's Jurassic Park, telling the story of how John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) felt extremely ambitious when he realized his team of scientists could bring dinosaurs back to life. By assuming he would be in control of the entire situation, Hammond built a theme park that would also function as a dinosaur zoo, and before the grand opening, he decided to invite relevant personalities from the paleontology field to give their seal of approval to the park. What the group never expected was the fact that the dinosaurs would escape from their enclosures, and what seemed to be a fun vacation turned into a horrifying nightmare.

Steven Spielberg's timeless blockbuster was so successful that it convinced Universal of producing two sequels. While Jeff Goldblum starred in the sequel and Sam Neill came back for the third installment, the original trilogy never featured a reunion with the main cast. The industry was at a very different place back then, and creating a massive franchise out of a single intellectual property wasn't a priority for the studio. Enough time needed to pass in order for Universal to realize that they could take a new generation of moviegoers back to where it all began.

Image via Universal

RELATED: Chris Pratt Wants to See the ‘Jurassic World’ Franchise Go Underwater

Life Found a Way With Jurassic World

More than a decade after Jurassic Park III had introduced the Spinosaurus on the big screen, Chris Pratt starred as Owen Grady in a new beginning for the series. Jurassic World dealt with a premise regarding what could've happened if the original park managed to open its doors. As a fully operational entertainment business, Jurassic World featured an island full of people when disaster would strike in the form of the Indominus Rex. Designed to be the perfect killing machine, the genetically engineered monster was very hungry, and it was up to Owen and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) to stop it before it could hurt anyone else.

You can now pre-order the entire collection here, and check out Collider's interview with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard below: