One of the most prominent actors from the Jurassic World trilogy may not be done with the franchise quite yet. While speaking at a panel at Fan Expo Boston, moderated by Collider's Steve Weintraub, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard talked about the potential of directing a Jurassic movie in the future. Howard starred alongside Chris Pratt in all three Jurassic World reboot films and has also directed several episodes of The Mandalorian, an episode of The Book of Boba Fett, and the documentary Dads. When asked if she would ever be interested in directing a Jurassic Park movie, Howard had this to say:

"Oh, of course, of course. But, that might not be right. You know what I mean? It just really might not be right. Jurassic, the idea of Jurassic is so huge, and I played a very specific character, and now I can take off that hat and put on the director's hat. But I think it's important for there to be new storytellers in the legacy of this incredible science fiction conceit that Michael Crichton came up with."

This is a noble perspective from someone who clearly has the chops to handle a Jurassic World movie. The Howard-directed episodes of the Star Wars Disney+ shows are some of the best the franchise has to offer on the television side of things, and the world is eager for her to make her feature directorial debut. However, it also shows incredible awareness to acknowledge how important it is to keep things fresh and give someone else the chance to tell the story, given her previous attachment to it. Nobility aside, Howard has proven herself to be a formidable director deserving of more opportunities, and you can count us in for a Bryce Dallas Howard-helmed Jurassic Park/World movie.

What’s Next for the ‘Jurassic World’ Franchise?

While Howard's future with the Jurassic franchise is in limbo, there is still a lot to be excited about going forward for fans of dinosaur action. It was announced earlier in the year that The Creator and Rogue One director Gareth Edwards would helm a new Jurassic World film, which will be a reboot rather than a sequel. The upcoming movie has been steadily filling out with an impressive ensemble cast, with Marvel star Scarlett Johansson being the first to come on board, Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey joining the hunt, and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali also following suit. If Edwards decides one Jurassic film is enough to suit him, Howard could be the perfect candidate to pass the torch to for a potential follow-up.

When asked if she had any advice for the upcoming cast and crew behind the feature, she had high praise for the talented team and a simple reminder of who they're really making this movie for.

"I'm so excited for the continuation of this incredible story created by Michael Crichton and very much so brought to life by Steven Spielberg. And this next movie, while I don't know much about it because I don't want to know much about it because I'm a fan first, David Koepp wrote it, he wrote Jurassic Park. Scarlett Johansson is in it. Gareth Edwards is directing it. He directed Rogue One, Godzilla. This is gonna be a great movie. And so I would have no advice for anyone who's part of that team because they're gonna nail it. I would say the one thing which I know that they know is that this is just incredibly meaningful for kids. Dinosaurs are a big deal and they’re special interests for a lot of young people and that stays with some of us as we get older. I have wallpaper in my bedroom of dinosaurs. I’m 43. And so, I think that, if they don't already know it, they'll immediately see it and sense it and it's such an honor to get to be a part of the dinosaur franchise."

The next Jurassic World movie recently began filming aiming for a July 2025 release. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Howard in Jurassic World, now streaming on Max.

