While dinosaurs may be extinct, the same cannot be said of the Jurassic World franchise. The Jurassic World trilogy closer, Jurassic World: Dominion, has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, completing the trifecta, as all of the Jurassic World movies have reached that feat.

Dominion may be past its theatrical extinction event in the United States — the film played in just 205 theaters and grossed $75,685 this past weekend at the domestic box office — but it officially passed the $1 billion worldwide mark regardless. The entire franchise — Jurassic Park films and all — has grossed over $6 billion combined.

Each of the Jurassic World films has grossed over $1 billion despite the fact that each installment has also shown diminishing returns at the box office. Jurassic World (2015) grossed $1.6 billion worldwide — good enough for seventh all-time — and $652 million domestically. The sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, grossed $1.3 billion worldwide but fell to $417 million domestically. Dominion closes out the sequel trilogy, just pushing the film past $1 billion but grossing just $376 million domestically, which is less than the original Jurassic Park's (1993) domestic gross.

The film is available to purchase now on Blu-ray, DVD and digital platforms. The home media releases include an extended cut with 14 more minutes of footage. Both the theatrical and extended cuts of Dominion are available to stream on Peacock for subscribers.

Serving as the (seeming) closer of the entire Jurassic film series, Dominion is like the Spider-Man: No Way Home of the dinosaur-centric series as it brought two generations of the franchise together. The film continues the story of Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon). They team up with the Jurassic Park trilogy’s leading trio of Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and all of their stories overlap as they attempt to stop a new threat from Biosyn.

Dominion was directed by Colin Trevorrow, who, like J.J. Abrams in the recent sequel Star Wars trilogy, returned to direct the third film after directing the first film of the sequel Jurassic trilogy. The film was penned by the duo of Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael and also stars DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong and Omar Sy.

Jurassic World: Dominion is available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital platforms now.