The summer blockbuster season came roaring back this year with one of the biggest theatrical hits being Jurassic World Dominion. The supposed final chapter in the Jurassic Park saga has been out for over a month now, but that doesn’t mean people are done watching dinosaurs roam the Earth just yet. Dominion has reached $543 million domestically this weekend which means it has now crossed $900 million worldwide. On top of that, the film is expected to surpass Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this week to become the second highest-grossing film of 2022. It will then only be behind Top Gun: Maverick who is the current king of the 2022 box office.

China has been a big reason for this prehistoric sequel’s success as it added another $2.8 million this weekend to bring its total to $150 million in the region. This is all the more impressive when you think about how 26% of theaters in China remain closed due to the ongoing pandemic. Dominion is also holding very strong in places like Germany which reached $20.8 million in its sixth weekend of release. That is on par with Fallen Kingdom during that same time frame. Other highlights include France, Australia, the UK and Ireland, and Spain where they reached $26.6 million, $24.2 million, $39.4 million, and $16.2 million in their sixth weekend respectively. In terms of milestones, Dominion joined Universal’s Top 10 Releases of All Time in Australia and the total box office in the UK and Ireland is just behind Fallen Kingdom at this same point. Mexico also reached $42.7 million this weekend which is a number that already surpassed the box office of the previous two films.

Even though Dominion has gotten some of the worst reviews in the franchise's almost 30-year history, that hasn’t stopped people around the world from stampeding to the movies. Jurassic World may very well be the last review-proof franchise. However, even though many critics have written off this film, Dominion is such an underrated action-adventure film. It’s arguably the best in the franchise since the original. Again, that’s not hard, but this trilogy capper was simply two-plus hours of nonstop, adrenaline-fueled, Dinosaur fun. Director Colin Trevorrow combined what we loved from Jurassic Park with a James Bond-style globetrotting spy thriller while also retaining the fun horror elements that were the best parts of Fallen Kingdom.

Image via Amblin Entertainment

RELATED: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Crosses $500 Million at International Box Office

Just the chance to see dinosaurs on the big screen again has also gotten people back into the theater, but those fun different thematic elements are why the box office is holding strong. Dominion is a great blend of old and new. Not just with its characters and visuals, but with its themes as well. Through all the chaos, this is a surprisingly heartfelt story about family and co-existing as a species. The massive amounts of practical dinos seen on screen help connect you to the larger-than-life story, but the writing is arguably the film’s strongest aspect which has seen highs and lows throughout the franchise's three-decade reign at the box office. Dominion’s continued success is also impressive given that the film just hit VOD in the US, which is probably going to slow down its domestic pace ever so slightly.

While it remains to be seen if Dominion can join the billion-dollar club like the previous two films, with it keeping pace with Fallen Kingdom around the world, it's almost a safe bet. While we wait to see if it can be the third film to achieve that massive milestone in the pandemic era, you can head to your local theater to watch Jurassic World Dominion right now.