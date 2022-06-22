A new exclusive behind-the-scenes video from Jurassic World Dominion brings two generations of stars together to explore the sets and animatronics that helped bring prehistorical creatures back to life. Last week, Collider got to moderate a live Q&A at New York’s AMC Lincoln Square 13 IMAX theater. Now, we are proud to publish the exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette exhibited to fans attending the Q&A event.

The featurette opens with Laura Dern introducing fans to an animatronic Dimetrodon, one of the deadly dinosaurs who try to eat Doctor Ellie Sattler in the threequel. As Dern says, the Dimetrodon might look fierce in the movie, but the animatronic is actually kind of cute. The dinosaurs used by director Colin Trevorrow in Dominion are awe-inspiring, moving around as if they were alive. Looking at them, we can’t even tell these beasts are made of metal and wires. The featurette also gives us a glimpse at Jurassic World Dominion’s set, as Dern and Sam Neill’s Doctor Alan Grant interact with the animatronics to create some movie magic.

The new featurette also shows the behind-the-scenes encounter between the Jurassic World main cast and the legacy stars who have been a part of the franchise ever since Jurassic Park. Dominion stars Chris Pratt as Owen Grad, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Denning, and Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, and it also brings back Dern, Neill, and Jeff Goldblum as the wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm. In the new featurette, two generations of dino lovers talk about the prehistorical franchise, with Neill even revealing he kept the original Alan Grant boots he used during the first movie. As for Dern, she took home the amber ring that Dr. Sattler had at the end of Jurassic Park.

The featurette also saves some time for the new characters introduced in Dominion. For instance, DeWanda Wise gives us a tour of the airplane the new generation used to invade a dinosaur reserve. In the movie, Wise plays the pilot smuggler Kayla Watts, and while most of the elements in the cockpit were put there by the movie’s crew, the star also brought a picture of her real-life parents to have some personal connection with the plane. Finally, the behind-the-scenes featurette explores how some of the movie’s sequences were shot with the help of the technicians controlling the animatronic dinosaurs, the show's true stars.

After directing Jurassic World and co-writing the first two installments of the trilogy, Trevorrow is back to helm Dominion and bring the franchise to an end. Once again, Trevorrow serves as co-writer with Emily Carmichael. Jurassic World Dominion’s cast also includes Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, Dichen Lachman, and Justice Smith.

Jurassic World Dominion is currently in theaters, devouring the box office. Check out the new featurette above.