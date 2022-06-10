https://youtu.be/VfsCHwX3vQQ

[Editor's note: The following contains light spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion.]If you’re a Jurassic Park book reader, you know it’s a big deal that Biosyn is finally getting legitimate screen time in Jurassic World Dominion. Yes, the genetics company’s existence is implied in the 1993 original via Lewis Dodgson’s (Cameron Thor) involvement in Dennis Nedry’s (Wayne Knight) assignment to steal InGen’s dinosaur embryos using the modified Barbasol can, but Biosyn’s existence is only first being made official in the final film of the new trilogy.

In fact, a significant amount of Jurassic World Dominion takes place at the Biosyn facility in the Dolomites in Italy. Not only do they have lecture halls and state-of-the-art labs there, but they also have a sanctuary for dinosaurs rescued from Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna. In Jurassic Park, Lewis Dodgson was a mere employee who swooped in to facilitate the embryo heist. In Dominion, however, Dodgson (Campbell Scott) is running the show over at Biosyn.

Image via Universal

While chatting with director Colin Trevorrow leading up to Jurassic World Dominion’s June 10th release, he explained that Dodgson’s return to the big screen nearly 30 years after his one and only appearance in the film franchise was always part of the road map for his trilogy:

“The plan was to pave the way and very specifically to Dodgson. And I was really fascinated by the idea of someone who was pretty low down in Jurassic Park on the ladder from a corporate standpoint. He’s the guy that you send out with the briefcase to Costa Rica and now he has slowly worked his way up probably through making a lot of pretty shady decisions over the past 30 years and seeing how somebody can apply that kind of ruthlessness and disregard for consequences to something that has as much power as a global corporation like Biosyn. I always wanted to try and get there.”

Image via Universal

As for Biosyn itself, while Dominion doesn’t explain exactly what the company was up to during the rise and fall of Jurassic World, Trevorrow did offer up his own thoughts on how Biosyn likely got back in the dinosaur game:

“This is just how I see it, we don’t define it as clearly in the movies, but I always saw it as the fall of Jurassic World was an opportunity for them and the combination of being able to secure the rights to get the animals from Sorna, which we mention that they do, to [being] able to take the animals that are now not only being created at various points across the globe, but have escaped and all of those embryos, everything that got out that they’ve been able to come up with, in a lot of ways, a really justifiable reason, an excuse to lay out to all these different governments, ‘Hey, are these dinosaurs a problem for you? Bring them over here. We’re gonna give them a safe space and we’re gonna give them shelter, and we don’t have to talk about any other kind of experiments we may be running because no one has to know about that.’”

Image via Universal

So we’ve got John Hammond’s (Richard Attenborough) company, InGen, and Dodgson’s company, Biosyn, but what about Mantah Corp? Where does the bioengineering company featured in the animated series Camp Cretaceous fit into all of this? Trevorrow teased:

“That will be answered in Season 5 of Camp Cretaceous. We have an answer. And there is an element of this movie that you may recognize already if you’ve been watching the show, but I don’t think we necessarily maybe do it in the way people might expect we do it. But I think our movies tend to be grounded in hopefully a reality that all of us can feel is tangible and relatable to the world we live in and we tried to take what’s going on in the animated show and connect it in a way that hopefully doesn’t invade too much on our Dominion story.”

Image via DreamWorks, Netflix

Looking for more from Trevorrow on the making of Jurassic World Dominion? Be sure to check out our full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article!