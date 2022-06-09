Jurassic World: Dominion is set to take over movie theaters, with the latest installment of the Jurassic Park franchise taking place four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in which Isla Nublar has been destroyed, and dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world.

Featuring the reunion of original Jurassic Park starsSam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic World: Dominion is sure to bring plenty of nostalgia along with dino-sized action-adventure thrills. Check out the cast and character guide below.

Image via Universal

Related:'Jurassic World: Dominion’: Everything We Know So Far About the Cast, Plot, New Dinosaurs, and More

Chris Pratt as Owen Grady

Image via Universal

Chris Pratt stars as Owen Grady, a former soldier in the US Navy who was an animal behaviorist during his time at Jurassic World. It was there where he reared and trained four Velociraptors since they hatched, including Blue who is the only one of the four to survive. Grady would later save Blue from Isla Nublar – the fictional Central American island that was the setting of Jurassic World – when a long-dormant volcano erupted. It was also during this time that Grady would rekindle his romance with Claire Dearing, the former Jurassic World manager turned dinosaur rights activist.

Prior to his status as a modern-day action hero, Chris Pratt began his career playing lovable goofs in the TV series Evergreen and Parks and Recreation. Pratt transitioned to movies with memorable supporting roles in Moneyball and Zero Dark Thirty, the latter leading Pratt to be cast as the lead in action-adventure franchises Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World. Pratt would also prove to be successful as a voice actor in The Lego Movie and Onward.

Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing

Image via Universal Pictures

Bryce Dallas Howard stars as Claire Dearing, the former park manager of Jurassic World who, after the cataclysmic events on the island, became the founder of the Dinosaur Protection Group, an organization dedicated to saving the dinosaurs facing their existence on Isla Nublar. Claire is in a relationship with the former soldier and animal behaviorist Owen Grady. The pair are the adoptive parents of Maisie Lockwood, the granddaughter of Sir Benjamin Lockwood, who is one of the founders of InGen.

The daughter of acclaimed director Ron Howard, the versatile Bryce Dallas Howard first captured the attention of movie fans with her roles in the M. Night Shyamalan moviesThe Village and The Lady in the Water. After supporting roles in tentpole franchises like Twilight and The Amazing Spider-Man, Howard proved herself a dominant force on the screen with her villainous role in The Help. Howard further solidified her leading-lady status with her casting alongside Chris Pratt as the face of the Jurassic World franchise. Further expanding her skillset, Howard has made a successful transition to directing with the shows The Mandalorian and Black Mirror.

Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler

Image via Universal

Laura Dern stars as Dr. Ellie Sattler, a paleobotanist (the study of fossil plants) who was one of the first consultants invited to the original Jurassic Park, where she survived the catastrophe of dinosaurs running amok and devouring everything in sight. Dern described Sattler in Jurassic World Dominion as having a new “sense of self” and having advanced in her life and work.

The daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, award-winning actress Laura Dern has carved her own path in Hollywood beginning with supporting roles in Mask directed by Peter Bogdanovich, and then in Blue Velvet marking her first collaboration with director David Lynch, whom she later reteamed with for Wild at Heart. Dern received her first Oscar nomination for Rambling Rose, but it was her performance in Jurassic Park that made Dern a household name. Golden Globe wins for HBO dramas Enlightened and Big Little Lies have filled up her trophy cabinet, while her fierce role as a divorce lawyer in Marriage Story finally scored Dern an Oscar.

Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm

Image via Universal

Jeff Goldblum stars as Dr. Ian Malcolm, a mathematician who specializes in chaos theory and was one of the first consultants invited to the original Jurassic Park where he was highly critical of the resurrection of the long-extinct dinosaur species. Malcolm would later plan an expedition to Isla Sorna, the second island on which InGen made dinosaurs. Years later, when the remaining dinosaurs on Isla Nublar were threatened with extinction by an active volcano, Malcolm urged the U.S. Senate to allow the dinosaurs to die. After the events in Jurassic Work: Fallen Kingdom, Malcolm reluctantly states that humans must now co-exist with the dinosaurs.

With his towering height and unique delivery, Goldblum has made his presence known in both film and TV, especially in sci-fi classics Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Fly (for which he received numerous accolades), Jurassic Park, and Independence Day. Goldblum has also proved to be a commanding presence in the crime thriller Deep Cover alongside Laurence Fishburne. Goldblum’s later career has seen him ease into supporting roles including frequent collaborations with director Wes Anderson, while also starring in the Disney Plus documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Image via Universal

Sam Neill stars as Dr. Alan Grant, a paleontologist who was one of the first consultants invited to the original Jurassic Park, only to find himself on the run for his life when the dinosaurs ran wild within the supposedly “sterilized” environment. Years later Grant would be tricked into an expedition to the Isla Sorna, which he also barely survived. Neill has described Grant in Jurassic Park Dominion as someone who is not a people person and “just likes digging.”

Born in Northern Ireland yet raised in New Zealand, Sam Neill has made his mark in Australian productions such as My Brilliant Career directed by Gillian Armstrong, Evil Angels alongside Meryl Streep, and Dead Calm with Nicole Kidman. After the successes of Jurassic Park and The Piano (both released in 1993), Neill became an in-demand leading man in Hollywood and a national treasure in both Australia and New Zealand.

Related:New 'Jurassic World Dominion' Image Reunites Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler

DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts

Image via Universal

DeWanda Wise stars as Kayla Watts, a former Air Force pilot who becomes a contract worker for Biosyn, the rival company of InGen, when she is not selling dinosaurs in the underground market. Watts is expected to undergo a moral change and aid Owen and Claire in their mission.

After years of appearing in varied short films and TV programs, Wise made her breakthrough in the 2017 Spike Lee series She’s Gotta Have It, based on Lee’s 1986 movie of the same name. Wise next appeared in the comedy-drama Fatherhood alongside Kevin Hart, and the action western The Harder They Fall.

BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu

Image via Universal

BD Wong stars as Dr. Henry Wu, a biochemist and chief geneticist who was responsible for the cloning programs at Jurassic Park and Jurassic World. Viewing his work as art, he has very little concern for the dinosaurs he brought back to life, nor the devastating effects creating a genetically modified hybrid like Indominus Rex for InGen can have on the world.

Wong is a Tony Award-winning actor who has also made his mark on screens large and small. While Wong has appeared in movies as diverse as Father of the Bride, Executive Decision, and Bird Box, he has especially been a prolific presence on TV with acclaimed turns in Oz, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and his award-nominated performance in Mr. Robot.

Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole

Image via Universal

Mamoudou Athie stars as Ramsay Cole, the head of communications for Biosyn, the rival company to InGen. Dr. Lewis Dodgson, the CEO of Biosyn, is grooming Cole to be his second-in-command and eventual successor.

Athie is a Mauritanian-American actor known for his roles in indie drama Patti Cake$, political biopic The Front Runner, and the Baz Luhrmann-produced TV musical drama The Get Down. Athie recently starred as the lead in the Netflix horror series Archive 81.

Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood

Image via Universal

Isabella Sermon stars as Maisie Lockwood, the granddaughter of Sir Benjamin Lockwood, who is later revealed to be the clone of Lockwood’s daughter. Her passion for dinosaurs led Maisie to release the dinosaurs trafficked from Isla Nublar to the US, leading humans and dinosaurs to co-exist. After Sir Lockwood’s death, Maisie was adopted by Owen Grady and Claire Dearing.

Young British actress Sermon made her acting debut at the age of 12 in Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom as Maisie Lockwood, a role she will reprise in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Image via Universal

Campbell Scott stars as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, the CEO of Biosyn Genetics, the rival company of InGen. Dodgson is an ambitious yet unethical scientist who is not above corruption to get what he wants and is partly responsible for the tragic events on Isla Nublar when he bribed a computer programmer called Nedry to steal fertilized dinosaur embryos.

Scott is a prolific presence in film and TV, winning acclaim for his roles in indie dramas Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, Roger Dodger, and Big Night, which he co-directed with Stanley Tucci. Scott also played the pivotal role of Richard Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. In the world of TV, Scott has had recurring roles in hit dramas Damages, House of Cards, and Billions.