Before Jurassic World Dominion roars into theaters, it's time to play catch. Whether you’re traveling through the King Kong gates of the original park or the amusement park-refurbished chrome in Jurassic World, you’ll need some tour guides for the expedition. The original trio plus the new characters have been through a lot. Dr. Grant (Sam Neill) got caught in wreckage up in a tree, not once but twice. Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) might have lost a fancy, corporate job, but it paved the way to a prehistoric-focused nonprofit. And somehow Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) has only been in one full movie. There was a cameo later on, but it was not nearly enough of the paleobotanist.

Marketed as the conclusion to this franchise, Dominion is going to be quite busy with its cast. The movie won't be locked inside a park or island anymore. The trailers promise locations set all around the world. Sure the legacy trio will finally share time together but that doesn't mean the cast has a maximum limit. DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie are set to be new facesas the in-movie world braces for coexisting with dinos big and small, the veggiesaurus to the meat eater.

Dr. Henry Wu

BD Wong’s geneticist was the first of the returning legacy characters, whose ego was greatly heightened since 1993. Working at Jurassic World, he created the Indominus rex--no surprise that it got loose and wreaked havoc. This is far from his younger self on Dr. Hammond’s (Richard Attenborough) team. An iconic line from Jurassic Park, finds Wu being the human representation of it. He was so preoccupied with whether or not he could, he didn't stop to think if he should. In Fallen Kingdom, he goes down a darker path, making the weaponized Indoraptor as a prototype to show off in a black market sale. It was a Frankenstein-esque monster, part Indominus rex and part Velociraptor. He seemed surprised when the shady businessmen he was working with went against his orders and sold it for millions.

Dr. Ian Malcom

After being injured and shirtless in 1993, Dr. Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) does not want to deal with dinosaurs ever again. Then Hammond comes calling in The Lost World: Jurassic Park. He needs Malcolm's help on Isla Sorna or Site B, where more dinos live. Instead of another amusement park, Hammond simply wants to collect evidence to better protect his creatures. “So you went from a capitalist to a naturalist in just four years,” Malcolm mutters in dry bewilderment. Although this mathematician is absolutely against the journey, he gowhen he learns his girlfriend, Sarah (Julianne Moore) is already there. His daughter Kelly (Vanessa Lee Chester) is along for the ride, the three getting stuck with others as the island spirals out of control. But the movie doesn’t just stick to site B. The T-Rex is shipped to the San Diego bay for an eventual destructive stroll through downtown. Malcolm shows up next in Fallen Kingdom, explaining to Capitol Hill once again the dangers of keeping dinosaurs alive. His words seem to help the government's verdict on letting an active volcano cause another prehistoric extinction.

Dr. Alan Grant

In Jurassic Park 3, Alan has learned a new bit of info, confirming that the Raptors could have the ability to communicate with each other. It really wouldn’t be a Jurassic Park movie if Alan isn’t in peril. The Kirby family (William H. Macy and Téa Leoni) are searching for their missing son, and they nudge Alan into helping under false pretenses. The paleontologist was in a car stuck in a tree for the first movie; here he gets stuck in a crashed plane. Without Ellie, an assistant, Billy (Alessandro Antine Nivola), tags along for the ride to Isle Sorna. But Billy puts everyone in danger by stealing some raptor eggs. Although it was a terrible idea at first, it ends up saving lives. Grant uses the eggs to persuade a horde of raptors to take them and leave. Surviving encounters with a snapping Spinosaurus and winged Pteranodons, Dr. Grant is left with plenty of new material for a new book.

Dr. Ellie Sattler

This paleobotanist is on the sidelines during her last appearance in Jurassic Park 3. She’s married to Mark (Taylor Nichols), a State Department employee, the two raising a pair of children. Like Malcolm and Grant, Dr. Sattler too is finishing up a soon-to-be published book. Life looks pretty good for her. Despite not getting stuck on another island that looks like The Land Before Time, she saves the day. Alan just barely gets a rescue call in to her. Not only does Ellie call in the Navy but the Marines too, saving her ex-flame and the Kirby family. With her role looking much bigger in Dominion, she will finally get the screen time given to Alan and Ian.

Owen Grady

Living off the grid after the aftermath of Jurassic World closing, Grady (Chris Pratt) gets pulled back into the dino situation. Isla Nublar is on a countdown, an erupting volcano threatening to kill all of its prehistoric inhabitants. Grady’s close companion and raptor, Blue, is still there. The thought of saving her is what gets him on the movie's rescue mission. But by the end, he’s given choice. He decides to let the remaining creatures that got saved from the volcano perish in order for the human population to remain high up on the food chain. But life finds a way. In the last encounter with Blue, Grady unsuccessfully tries to cage her. It won't be long until the two find one another again.

Claire Dearing

Claire lost her job with the 2015 closure of Jurassic World but gained a new one. She helps run the nonprofit Dinosaur Protection Group. The organization’s plan is to ensure the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar are kept safe. For this in-movie world, the creatures' safety has become a hot button issue. Heavy protesting surrounds Capitol Hill, Dr. Malcolm gives his own voice to the matter. But when Claire puts trust in the wrong people, she ends up getting Grady and herself pulled into a black market sale. At the final moments, when the captive creatures are close to dying from a gas leak, Claire is more than ready to risk the human population to save them all. But Grady talks her out of it. Like him, Claire has changed from her first appearance, such as surviving approaching lava and a vicious Baryonyx.

Maisie Lockwood

Originally believed to the granddaughter to Dr. Hammond’s ex-partner, Maisie (Isabella Sermon) learns she’s in fact a genetically engineered clone of the daughter Sir Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell) lost. This broke up the partnership between the two men. But if that wasn’t enough for young Maisie to experience, she stumbled upon her grandfather’s murdered body and had to escape from the Indoraptor. After all of this happening over one night, Maisie makes the biggest decision that alters the world. Below Lockwood Manor, are the surviving dinosaurs being held for the black market sale. A hydrogen cyanide leak threatens to do to them what the volcano did to the others on Isla Nublar. Sharing their genetic trait, Maisie frees the dinos, letting them escape into the populated area nearby.