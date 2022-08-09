In case you haven’t had enough of an exciting summer, Universal Pictures is here to round out the season by bringing your favorite dinosaurs home with you. The studio has announced that Jurassic World Dominion, the latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, is coming to home release very, very soon, and Collider is excited to premiere a clip from one of the bonus features available when the film hits Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on August 16.

The clip takes us to Malta, where one of the film’s biggest action sequences takes place. The tropical climate is home to an extensive black market, where not only are illegal trades of dinosaurs taking place, but where Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) meets Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise) for the first time. Unfortunately, she also meets a significantly shadier figure in Soyona Santos (Dichen Lachman), a dinosaur smuggler who doesn’t want Claire or Owen (Chris Pratt) to get in the way of her deal to trade genetically-enhanced raptors.

The behind-the-scenes footage breaks down the fight sequence between Claire and Soyona, which was shot to resemble a one-take as they make their way through the homes and streets of Malta. We hear from Lachman and Howard, as well as stunt coordinator Ben Cooke about how they choreographed the sequence, which Lachman describes as being “full of energy”. Shot both on location in Malta and in a studio, the fight pits Claire not only against her fellow humans, but against dinosaurs as well, with the clip showing off the wire work Howard performed to jump from building to building as though being chased by a velociraptor.

The clip is one of many bonus features audiences can view when Jurassic World Dominion hits home everywhere on August 16. The bonus content featured on the DVD release will dive into the making of the film, including featurettes on the “new breed of vfx” used for the film, the making of the set for the black market, a look into the making of film’s dinosaur animatronics, and much more. An extended cut of the film will also be available when the film hits shelves, featuring fourteen additional minutes filled to the brim with prehistoric action and an alternate opening sequence.

Jurassic World Dominion, also starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Mamoudou Athie, hits digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 16. Check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes clip below.