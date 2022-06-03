It’s just like old times in a teaser clip for Jurassic World Dominion that was shared on Twitter today. Looking less than relaxed, legendary characters Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) ride in a helicopter while new-to-the-franchise character, Ramsay Cole (Mamoudou Athie) gives them the run down on the current prehistoric happenings.

Listing the names of some of the creatures held in a secure, government-run facility, Ramsay visibly shocks Sattler and Grant when he drops the word, “T-Rex.” And with good reason. The last time the two faced down the top dog of the dino kingdom, things got more than a little hairy. As the duo flies through the controlled airspace — after all, something needs to keep the winged creatures — their jaws drop when they spot a Dreadnoughtus, a giant long necked dinosaur. The child-like awe and wonderment that comes across the returning character’s faces is enough to bring back our child-like awe and wonderment from when the first film dropped three decades ago.

While the teaser has a good energy behind Grant and Sattler’s arrival back to the land of giants, we know the film will feature lots of high anxiety, tension mounted moments as they join up with fellow old timer, Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to help the newbies wrangle up some dinosaurs. What’s being dubbed as the final film of the long running action packed franchise, Jurassic World Dominion will pick up following the events of the last film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The world as we know it is threatened after the dinosaur safe haven, Isla Nublar, has come crashing down. Humans are now forced to live alongside the previously extinct creatures which poses some obvious problems for mankind.

Legacy characters Grant, Sattler, and Malcolm, will join forces with the newer generation of prehistoric enthusiasts, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) to free the world from the chaos they created. Several other actors including DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Scott Haze, and Justice Smith will also join the production in supporting roles. After taking time off during the production of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was helmed by J.A. Bayona, director Colin Trevorrow is back to artfully craft how this story ends.

With the stomping of Dominion growing ever closer, this clip is the perfect way to stick your toe in the water. (Just check twice for a Mosasaurus before doing so.) You can see the teaser below.

