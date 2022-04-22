Do you have a chance at seeing dinos in your backyard?

This June, Jurassic World Dominion, the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, is coming to theaters. In anticipation of the new film, director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow posted to his Twitter page an infographic titled “North American Dinosaur Sightings” with the caption, “It’s a problem.”

Jurassic World Dominion will be picking up four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. That film ended with a lot of dinosaurs escaping a black market auction in Northern California, with some having already been bought and shipped off across the world. The new film will be exploring the consequences and dangers of all those dinosaurs being released into the modern ecosystem.

Those who live in the easternmost parts of the United States will be happy (or maybe disappointed) to learn that in the Jurassic World universe, there will be no dinosaurs running around your neighborhood. The most east they get is some pterodactyl sightings in Illinois. The highest concentration is on the West Coast, with some species extending into the Great Plains regions. If you live in Oregon, you are most likely to see a T-Rex roaming around. Wyoming's residents will be able to spot apatosaurus (plant-eating dinosaurs with very long necks). Additionally, if you were to find yourself in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska, you might spot a mosasaurus, the big water dinosaur from Jurassic World.

Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who starred in the previous two Jurassic World films, and will see Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum returning to the franchise, reprising their iconic roles as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm from the original trilogy of films.

The film is directed and co-written by Trevorrow, who wrote the previous two Jurassic World films and directed the first one. He is joined in the writers' room by Emily Carmichael and Derek Connolly. Carmichael previously wrote Pacific Rim: Uprising, and Connolly previously wrote the last two Jurassic World films with Trevorrow, as well as Pokémon Detective Pikachu and Kong: Skull Island.

Jurassic World Dominion is coming to theaters on June 10. Check out the full infographic below:

And check out the film’s official synopsis below:

Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live--and hunt--alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

