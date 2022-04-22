The summer movie season is quickly approaching and one of the most highly anticipated films is Jurassic World: Dominion. This epic film promises to be the conclusion of the Jurassic Park franchise as we know it. The film is also notable for uniting the legacy cast with the World cast. The marketing so far has been heavily focused on the return of Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm, Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler, and Sam Neill’s Alan Grant. Now, director Colin Trevorrow has shared another new image of Neill’s return to the franchise.

The behind-the-scenes image was shared on Trevorrow’s Twitter page in response to a fan asking if the director had any “rad” never before seen images from the set. The image is of Neill’s Grant standing in silhouette wearing his signature fedora. He appears to be in an old railroad tunnel. It really does not tell us anything new about the story, and we have already seen Neill throughout all the marketing so far, but it is an epic shot nonetheless. It is a shot that brings back all the nostalgic feelings of watching Jurassic Park for the first time. Scenes like the infamous reaction shot of Grant seeing dinosaurs for the first time come flooding back into your mind with an image like this.

The last time we saw Grant was in 2001’s Jurassic Park 3. Since then the rules and the world have changed. The dinosaurs are no longer restricted to a park. Because of the ending of Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs are now roaming the Earth and causing havoc across the globe. Trevorrow in the past has compared this particular film to a spy thriller. Well, Grant has always been the coolest paleontologist around, and he definitely looks the part for a more action-heavy adventure.

Image via Universal

RELATED:

'Jurassic World Dominion' Behind the Scenes Featurette Reveals Worlds Colliding

It is going to be a real treat for fans to see Goldblum, Dern, and Neill together again. It will be as surreal as the dream sequence in Jurassic Park 3 when Dr. Grant imagined a talking dinosaur. However, in all seriousness, this franchise capper looks insane. We have already been teased about motorcycle chases with dinosaurs, a new dinosaur that has been compared to the villain Joker, and the film having more “real” dinosaurs than ever before. It is going to be really exciting to see what else Trevorrow has up his sleeve for longtime fans of the franchise.

The first two World films have divided fans of the franchise, but this new film looks to unite both generations of this almost 30-year-old series.

Jurassic World: Dominion roars its way to theaters on June 10, 2022, and you can view the new behind-the-scenes image down below:

'Jurassic World Dominion': Colin Trevorrow Reveals Map of American Dino Sightings

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (382 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe