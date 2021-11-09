Director Colin Trevorrow has confirmed that Jurassic World: Dominion, the third chapter in the Jurassic World franchise, is finally completed. The threequel started filming back in early 2020 and endured a difficult and arduous production hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Trevorrow took to Twitter to make the announcement, noting "last night we put the last bit of reverb on the last roar." He also made sure to thank the staff at Skywalker Sound, who worked on the mix of the film.

Audiences were treated to a brief bit of footage of Jurassic World: Dominion during screenings of this past summer's F9. The scene took a different approach to the franchise, depicting the dinosaurs in their native habitats and time period (a far cry from where the previous installment, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, left off). A brawl between a T-Rex and a Gigantosaurus, Michael Giacchino's sprawling score, and seven new breeds of dinosaur were just some of the pieces that audiences were treated to.

The news of the film being completed is not too surprising given Trevorrow's candid nature about the film's production. He revealed in an exclusive interview with Collider back in June that the film was nearly finished, even going so far as to mention that a screening had been held for his friends and individuals around Pinewood Studios. It's not known whether or not this special preview with F9 is a part of the final film in its entirety, with Trevorrow claiming the following:

"Right now, quite a bit of it [special IMAX preview] is specific for this. And I actually, just because I'm not done with the movie yet, that's the reason why I say, I can't say definitively which part of it is, or isn't. As of right now, a big chunk of it is in the film and a big chunk of it is actually like a prologue to the film. It's like an overture before you see the film. And I think that's cool."

Aside from stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Dominion is also bringing original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum (who did briefly feature in Fallen Kingdom) back into the fold. Several other cast members from the new trilogy will also be returning in Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, BD Wong, and Isabella Sermon. New faces to the cast include Campbell Scott, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, and DeWanda Wise. And for those worried about a ton of characters, Trevorrow has claimed that Dominion "involves doing justice to two sets of characters and not shortchanging anybody."

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022. Check out his tweet announcing the completion of the film below:

