Jurassic World Dominion has stomped and roared its way into the billion dollar movie club, and Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Dearing, is celebrating. In a three-part Twitter thread coupled with a behind the scenes picture, she expressed her gratitude to fans of the Jurassic Park franchise after the news broke that the movie passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Howard posted the picture in the first part of the Twitter thread, which shows her posing in front of (and making a kissy face at) an animatronic dilophosaurus. She expressed her thanks to the fans with "a billion kisses" for supporting the movie as well as the other Jurassic World films. "As someone who, like so many others, poured my heart and soul into making these movies, it means the world how you all showed up," she said, and continued by saying that she had been texting with the cast and director, "all of us cheering that the film reached this incredible milestone in theaters. It's no small feat." She ended the thread on a high note, saying that the cast and director felt grateful for the experience and for the fans' support, punctuating the end of the sentence with a heart emoji.

The movie joins three others from the franchise in the billion dollar movie club: the first installment in the franchise, Jurassic Park; the fourth installment, Jurassic World; and the fifth, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Jurassic Park, released in 1993, kicked off the series of subsequent dinosaur blockbusters.

Image via Bryce Dallas Howard

RELATED: 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Passes $1 Billion at Global Box Office

Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Dinosaurs, both carnivores and herbivores alike, now live side by side with humans in a fragile ecosystem. The movie stars Chris Pratt, who plays Owen Grady; Howard, who plays Claire Dearing; DeWanda Wise, who plays Kayla Watts; Mamoudou Athie, who plays Ramsay Cole; Dichen Lachman, who plays Soyona Santos; Scott Haze, who plays Rainn Delacourt; Campbell Scott, who plays Dr. Lewis Dodgson; B.D. Wong, who plays Dr. Henry Wu; Justice Smith, who plays Franklin Webb; Daniella Pineda, who plays Zia Rodriguez; and Omar Sy, who plays Barry. Fans also see their favorite characters Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

Jurassic World: Dominion is available to stream on Peacock. Take a look at Howard's Twitter thread, complete with the behind the scenes photo, below: