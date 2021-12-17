2021 saw audiences return to the movie theaters for big blockbuster films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time to Die, and 2022 is looking to deliver more high-profile releases. One of those films is the hotly anticipated Jurassic World 3, better known as Jurassic World: Dominion. We have slowly gotten new looks of the film as its June 2022 release date draws near, and director Colin Trevorrow has now taken to his social media to give us another look at the film with a new image.

Trevorrow's sneak preview is a close-up look at a parasaur from the film, possibly from the same scene as an official image of Chris Pratt’s Owen in a snowy environment that was released earlier this week — but what should get fans excited is Trevorrow's caption. “We just used real ones this time," he stated, because while the first two films in the Jurassic World trilogy received criticism from some fans for using minimal animatronics, it looks like this sequel is pulling out all the stops to deliver something special to appease them.

The original Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, revolutionized special effects for the modern era with its perfect blend of animatronic dinosaurs and burgeoning CGI. It is a big claim to say that all the dinosaurs in this film are “real” — meaning physically in the scene with the actors — but with this upcoming globetrotting story finally seeing previously extinct species taking back the Earth, this sequel looks to be the biggest film in the series.

It will be an ambitious feat if Trevorrow and his team can pull a film full of animatronic dinosaurs off — and if they can, with the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill all returning, that will only make the experience that much more memorable for fans. Long gone are the days of practical effects reigning supreme over the industry, but if this image is any indication, maybe this upcoming dinosaur epic can help them make a comeback.

Jurassic World: Dominion stampedes into theaters on June 10, 2022. Check out Trevorrow's post below:

