The summer movie season is officially underway and one of the most anticipated blockbusters coming out next month is Jurassic World Dominion. The conclusion to the Jurassic franchise promises a lot of different things, but now Universal is giving fans a chance to be a part of the new normal in Jurassic World. The film's new website Dinotracker allows you to see where all the major dinosaur sightings are happening through an interactive world map.

The website was created by the in-universe organization The Department of Prehistoric Wildlife (DPW) and the trailer released by this fictional department exclusively debuted on IGN. On the site, the map allows you to look for different events and there's a scrolling headline bar at the top of the map that lets you instantly go to the world's most talked about events. When you click on a hot spot it then tells you about the incident, what dinosaur is involved, the threat level, and lets you play a short video clip of the sighting.

For example, there was a Mosasaurus sighting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. The description for the event’s video read, “The cameras aboard a deep-sea survey prospecting platform caught the moment a Mosasaurus collided with the superstructure, before venturing into deeper waters.” There is also a “learn more'' section to each event that takes you to the bio of the dinosaur involved in the field guide. This can also be accessed on the map's main menu, and it appears that there is a bio for every Dino that has appeared in the series so far.

The bios tell you the aggression level, size, weight, and diet of every dinosaur while also telling you the dos and don’ts of each one if you happen to encounter one. It also tells you what to look for if you think you are in a dinosaur’s territory. For example, the classic T-Rex has a high aggression level and the bio goes into how this monstrous beast’s eyesight is based on movement. So whatever you do, just like a sea bear attack in SpongeBob, don’t move!

In all seriousness, this is a really fun website to explore and see how this world is dealing with their new prehistoric neighbors. It makes you really think about if you could survive in a world full of dinosaurs. Something as simple as being stuck in traffic because there is an Apatosaurus sleeping on the highway or going for a run only for a velociraptor to start chasing you halfway through is a scary thought. We have seen a glimpse of that throughout Dominion’s marketing with dinosaurs invading drive-in movie theaters and roaming the streets of a city.

Jurassic World Dominion is roaring into theaters on June 10, 2022. While we wait for dinosaurs to take over the world, you can go on Dinotracker’s website to start keeping up to date on all the Dino madness.

