Editor's Note: The following contains Jurassic World Dominion spoilers.Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters this week, bringing two generations of dino lovers together as director Colin Trevorrow puts an end to the trilogy he helped build since the release of 2015’s Jurassic World. In the threequel, we’ll get to learn what happened with Owen (Chris Pratt), Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Maisie (Isabella Sermon) in a world filled to the bring with pre-historical creatures. Nevertheless, Jurassic World Dominion also brings back the original team of heroes composed of Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). So, there’s plenty of reason to run to theaters, and every fan will want to enjoy the sequel until its last frame.

And speaking of last frames, many fans might be wondering if Jurassic World Dominion has any post-credits scenes. It’s an excellent question to ask, considering that nowadays, every major franchise seems willing to tease what comes next. And, considering how Jurassic World Dominion is one of the most anticipated Summer movies of 2022, it would be fair to assume Universal Studios would be eager to hype fans about a mysterious next franchise installment. Unfortunately, however, the answer is a resounding no. There are no end-credits scenes in Jurassic World Dominion. But there’s a good reason for it.

While many post-credits scenes are just funny moments tailored for fans, a director often decides to shoot an extra scene to tease the next project in a popular franchise. In Jurassic World Dominion’s case, though, there’s just nothing else to tease. Since the movie was still in production, Universal has been pretty vocal about Dominion being the final chapter of the whole franchise. That’s even why Jurassic World Dominion brings back characters from the very first Steven Spielberg film, released in 1993. As a result, Jurassic World Dominion has the enormous challenge of allowing fans to say goodbye to characters they’ve followed for almost three decades. So, since the movie is ending the franchise, it doesn’t make sense to add an end-credit scene.

Nevertheless, while Trevorrow is out of the franchise after Jurassic World Dominion, that doesn’t mean a new filmmaker can’t take the helm of the franchise. Even if Dominion was developed as a final chapter, we’ve seen major franchises rise again after a few years on the fridge. That even happened with Jurassic Park, which went through a considerable hiatus after the release of 2001’s Jurassic Park III. And while Trevorrow is in charge of giving closure to all the franchise’s main characters, the filmmaker doesn’t want to shut the pre-historical door permanently. As Trevorrow previously told Collider:

“I didn't make up 'Jurassic Park'. I'm a custodian of this. And for the last three movies, I've done with it what I thought was a cool way to move it forward and to respect what Steven and what Michael Crichton have created. But Jurassic Park's just so much bigger than me and people love it so much. And it was around long before I showed up. And so, I would never suggest that there isn't a future for it, especially since there's so many young people, even people who grew up on Jurassic World who are going to want to have their crack at it.”

It’s also worth mentioning that from all six movies in the Jurassic Park franchise, only Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom had a post-credits scene. And in that movie’s case, the extra scene was more than justified, considering that Fallen Kingdom shook the franchise to its core by releasing the dinosaurs into the wild. So, while we are all a little paranoid and waiting for the entire credits of even indie movies, the Jurassic Park franchise was never really part of the end-credits scene trend.

Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022.