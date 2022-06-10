Editor's Note: The following contains Jurassic World Dominion spoilers.

Jurassic World Dominion is finally here, putting an end to a franchise spawning six movies across almost three decades. While the new movie gives Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and his team of dino lovers a happy ending, the sequel also brings back many characters from the past, explaining what happened to Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). It’s no easy feat to bridge the gap between two generations so distinctive, but after directing Jurassic World and co-writing the first two installments of the trilogy, Colin Trevorrow was the perfect candidate to take on the monumental task.

With so many moving pieces to handle, Jurassic World Dominion has the biggest runtime in the franchise. And we do need the extra time because, with so many intertwined storylines, there’s a lot happening in Jurassic World Dominion. So, now that the movie is available in theaters, it’s time to go through the sequel’s main events and explain what the heck happened in that explosive ending.

Rich Guy, in the Lab, With Bioengineering

At first, Jurassic World Dominion seems to be telling two different stories, each focused on one of the main teams of the franchise. First, we have Owen, Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Maisie (Isabella Sermon) trying to lead a normal life away from prying eyes. Then, Alan and Ellie band together to investigate an ecological disaster. Everyone is also dealing with the fact there are dinosaurs everywhere. At the end of the last movie, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, Maisie discovers she’s a human clone made with the same technology that brought dinosaurs back to life. So, in a gesture of compassion, Maisie releases the prehistorical beast into the wild. Dominion starts four years later, when dinosaurs reproduced, spread out, and are now fighting for space with humans.

Since Maisie is such a valuable asset for scientists trying to decipher the mysteries of bioengineering, Owen and Claire decide to protect the girl by moving into the woods. The found family remains hidden for four years until Maisie is kidnaped by a group of poachers who also steals Beta, the child of the Velociraptor Blue. That leads Owen and Claire on a race around the world, while they track the poachers and try to figure out who ordered Maisie’s kidnapping. Their journey leads them to a dinosaur reserve kept by Biosyn, a private company that keeps pre-historical creatures safe in exchange for the right to study them. In order to get there, they enlist Kayla (DeWanda Wise), a pilot who works as a smuggler for the shady people who kidnaped Beta and Maisie.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ellie is called to investigate a swarm of giant locusts that threatens to destroy the whole world’s plantations. The locusts are hybrid beasts made with DNA unseen since the Cretaceous, so all indicate someone with a lot of money and power is behind their manufacturing. Suspiciously, the locusts eat everything they can find but don’t touch plants that were cultivated with Biosyn seeds. So, Ellie decides to ask Alan for help to infiltrate Biosyn’s labs and gather evidence that they were behind the locusts' creation. Ellie and Alan's doorway to Biosyn is Ian, who now works as a consultant for the multi-billionaire company. Lucky for Ellie, Ian is already aware of Biosyn’s illegal activities and wants to help her expose the company.

And so fate puts the two teams in the same place at the same time. Owen, Claire, and Kayla get to Biosyn to save Maisie and Beta. Ellie, Alan, and Ian are on the dinosaur reserve to stop an apocalyptical swarm of locusts from spreading and leading to world hunger. Unaware of each other’s presence, both teams are fighting against the same villain, Dr. Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott), the CEO of Biosyn and the same man responsible for the first Jurassic Park disaster.

Dr. Dodgson’s Plan

In the original Jurassic Park, Dodgson (then played by Cameron Thor) bribes computer scientist Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) to retrieve DNA samples from all the dinosaurs John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) had in his theme park. In order to acquire the samples, Nedry shuts down the security systems of Jurassic Park, which puts everyone’s lives in danger. So, while Hammond was naive to think he could control the forces of nature, Dodgson is consciously putting people in harm's way just to get a profit, and that’s since the very first film. It’s fitting, then, that Dodgson returns as the main villain of Dominion.

In Dominion, Dodgson hired Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong) to bioengineer a kind of locust that would raise the price of the seeds produced by Biosyn. Wu was the lead bioengineer in both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, making him the true father of the prehistorical beast that roams the world. Wu does as Dodgson tells him, but unfortunately, the locusts have a genetic flaw that prevents them from dying in a single generation. That means the swarm is out of Wu’s and Dodgson’s control, and the men need to find a solution before authorities discover the origin of the mutant insects. That’s why Wu proposes Dodgson kidnaps Maisie and Beta.

As Dominion reveals, Maisie is a clone who was gestated by Charlotte Lockwood (Elva Trill). That means Maisie does have a mother and didn’t come out of a tube. Just like Beta, Maisie was developed by a mother without the intervention of a father, and therefore they can hold the key to unlocking humanity’s biogenetic potential. What’s more important, Charlotte had a degenerative disease that eventually killed her. However, before dying, Charlotte was able to fix Maisie’s flawed cells, rewriting her DNA. So, if Wu can find out how Charlotte did this amazing feat, he too can change the locusts' genetic code and stop them from destroying the global food reserves.

The two heroic teams reach Biosyn dinosaur reserve and chaos follows them. As Dodgson does everything in his power to prevent the truth from emerging, the greedy CEO ends up endangering the creatures who live in his reserve. First, Dodgson deactivates an anti-airborne system that prevents flying dinosaurs from escaping, just to wreck Owen’s plane. Then, in a final act of desperation, Dodgson tries to burn the locusts that he still keeps in the lab. The locusts escape, spread flames through the reserve, and light the whole forest on fire.

United, the heroes escape carnivorous dinosaurs and survive a rain of fiery locusts. With their unique skills combined, the team also is able to rescue Maisie and Beta, recover a sample of the locusts' DNA, and prepare a helicopter for them to get out of the dino reserve. As for Dodgson, just like Nedry before him, the evil man is killed by a pack of Dilophosaurus while trying to escape the chaos he created.

At the end of Dominion, Owen and Claire are reunited with Maisie, who finally accepts her place in this found family. After years of teasing, Alan and Ellie end up together, promising to make up for the lost time. More importantly, Maisie volunteers herself to help Dr. Wu to study her DNA, and together they stop the locusts from spreading. As for the dinosaurs, with Biosyn’s involvement with illegal experiments revealed to the public, the company’s old base becomes a public refuge for the prehistoric creatures.

The message at the end of Jurassic World Dominion is clear. Nature finds a way, always, and the dinosaurs are here to stay. In this new world, humans can no longer pretend they control the world around them. Instead, we all need to learn how to coexist, lest we’ll perish.