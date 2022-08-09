It's time to get prehistoric because Jurassic World Dominion is headed to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray next week with a dino-sized Extended Edition. It's clear that Universal spared no expense in crafting the home release of Jurassic World Dominion with an extended version of the movie that features 14 minutes of never-before-seen footage and an alternate opening, as well as ton of new bonus features including the Battle at Big Rock short film directed by franchise director Colin Trevorrow, an exploration of the film's VFX, footage from the final night of filming, and several new behind the scenes featurettes.

The film serves as the final installment in the Jurassic World reboot trilogy, and it's the first sequel since Jurassic Park to reunite the franchise's original trio. Set a few years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World Dominion sees our heroes attempting to adapt to daily life with Dinosaurs now inhabiting every corner of the globe. When it turns out that In-Gen rival Bio-syn is piggybacking off of John Hammond's research and using it for evil, Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) calls upon her old pals Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to bring them down from the inside. Meanwhile, Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) must fight to protect their adopted daughter Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) whom everyone believes is the world's first human clone. Though the film received middling reviews, Jurassic World Dominion proved to be a massive success this summer bringing in over $900 Million at the global box office.

The extended version coming to home release next week includes 14 minutes of new footage, bringing the film's total run time to 2 hours and 40 minutes. In addition to the film's new and extended scenes, you'll be able to explore the making of Jurassic World Dominion through bonus features like "A New Breed of VFX" with VFX Supervisor David Vickery, "Giga-Bite," which details the film's new dino, the Giganotosaurus, and "Final Night" featuring emotional footage from the cast and crew's last night on set.

Image via Amblin Entertainment

RELATED: Watch Our Fun ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ IMAX Q&A with the Cast and Filmmakers

In addition to the above returning cast, Jurassic World Dominion features DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, Mamoudou Athie, and BD Wong. Trevorrow directs the screenplay which he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael.

Jurassic World Dominion will be available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray on August 16. Check out the trailer for the movie and the full list of bonus features included in the home release down below.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY & DIGITAL: