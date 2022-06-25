Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Jurassic World: Dominion.In case you’ve been living under a rock: Jurassic World is officially back in theaters for the summer, with an attempt to capture the hearts and minds of audiences for the sixth time since Jurassic Park premiered in 1993. The last film in the rebooted trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, is slated to be one of many blockbusters hitting cinemas this year, and it’s closing out the trilogy with a bang, playing on nostalgia and bringing back some of the franchise’s most iconic imagery.

The film follows Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) as they fight against Biosyn, the genetics company that now has control over all the dinosaurs that were freed into the modern world at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. They’re aided in their quest (and mission to get their cloned “daughter” Maisie back) by original Jurassic Park leads Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), as they come to the realization that Biosyn is planning to use the original Jurassic Park technology to engineer a worldwide food shortage that would put them at the head of the pack.

While that sounds like a rip-roaring time for anyone looking for a way to waste two and a half hours in an air-conditioned room in the middle of a blazing summer, something about the film’s conceit falls flat when it’s stacked up against its iconic predecessor, a film that has spawned sequels and parodies and fan-made merchandise the world over. There’s something that can’t be avoided as standees of aging legacy characters loom over audiences in movie theaters lobbies: the fact that, while it may be raking in the cash, Dominion’s painful failure as a legacy sequel is unavoidable.

Now, I am of the firm mindset that films don’t have to work for people to enjoy them. I call it the Mamma Mia Rule: you don’t go into that film for the plot, you go into it to watch hot people sing ABBA songs, and that’s why you enjoy it. A similar thing is true of Jurassic Park and its many, many sequels. You don’t necessarily go into those films for plot — you go into them to see a metric ton and a half of dinosaurs. (Or, if you’re like me: for Jeff Goldblum. Either works.) There’s a certain joy in ignoring plot, in needing something mindless for your brain to focus on.

In fact, I enjoyed Dominion for the most part — I enjoy a good by-the-books action film every now and again, and this installment manages to follow the modern formula for a successful action blockbuster almost to a tee. For people who aren’t invested in the long-running success of the franchise like I am (hello, you’re talking to the gal with a “life finds a way” tattoo), it’s a serviceable way to spend two and a half hours on a Friday night, particularly with kids.

But that doesn’t excuse the glaring cash-grab that the Jurassic World films have always been. There was never a need for sequels to begin with — Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton was even pressured by fans and studios to write The Lost World back in 1995 — and Jurassic World feels like an almost plastic replacement, too shiny and perfect for a franchise supposedly about man-eating dinosaurs. The sequel franchise has been wiped clean of the terror and mortal mistakes of its predecessor, replacing quality practical effects (that still hold up) with middle-level CGI, creating new dinosaurs with every film to fill the glaring gaps left by its misunderstanding of the original.

To be entirely honest, Jurassic World failed as a legacy to the original when the first film of the trilogy came out, so strong was the disconnect between the lessons learned at the end of the original film and the entire structure of Jurassic World. I was able to brush it off for years, too excited by the prospect of a new Jurassic Park film at 17 to think too deeply about it, but as an adult — one who counts Jurassic as one of her favorite films of all time — it’s difficult to reconcile the classic story of one man’s arrogance with a trilogy that completely misses the point that man shouldn’t play god for a reason.

The choice to center Jurassic World Dominion around a plot involving genetic experimentation, eco-terrorism, and human clones is a bizarre one. Rebooting the franchise under the premise of launching a successful dinosaur park was already enough of a slight against the original film, but to skew into post-apocalyptic sci-fi where legacy characters are on a mission against a character with five lines from the original is simply unfounded and confusing. Not to mention the whole “conflating the female body with the animal body” subplot, which is an entire other essay waiting to be written.

The problem with Jurassic World is not that it’s nostalgia bait, because nostalgia baiting would imply that the sequel trilogy — particularly Dominion — understands any of what makes people nostalgic for Jurassic Park in the first place. It misidentifies the reasons the original film was such a cult success and misunderstands the fundamental core of all of Michael Crichton’s work: Jurassic Park is not an action film, but a horror film with a happy ending. It functions much the same way Jaws or Dracula does, evading its iconic dinosaurs until its most pivotal moments. It fills you with wonder that slowly turns to terror, both at the danger presented by raptors and T-Rexes, as well as the folly and sheer egotism displayed by the men who think they can control them.

Jurassic World does none of that, simply canning the idea of “bringing back dinosaurs” as a concept to sell toys and shirts and plastic lunch boxes. It tries to come up with a new, fantastic twist every time because Hollywood apparently values shocking its audience over actually paying attention to what they’re saying. The sequel franchise went the way of the Marvel film, casting conventionally attractive white leads to be the centerpiece of overproduced action sequences, instead of taking advantage of the kind of quirky, bizarre characters that Crichton always came up with in his work. Ian Malcolm types — and hell, even Ellie Sattler types — would never survive in the archetypal climate that Jurassic World has created for itself, and they barely survive in Dominion, despite being the part of the film most audiences are looking forward to. (More on that later.)

All of this is especially egregious when you realize that Dominion isn’t the only legacy sequel attempting to dominate this year’s summer box office (pun intended). The third Jurassic World film has stiff competition in Top Gun: Maverick, the runaway Memorial Day weekend success that’s still bringing in impressive numbers. The even more unfortunate part? Maverick soars where Dominion falls flat (again, pun intended), making a movie that feels like a summer blockbuster while still honoring the original film it came from.

Top Gun: Maverick possesses a vision that Dominion does not, coming in with a clear idea and intentions and sticking to its guns no matter what happens. It knows what it has in Tom Cruise, and uses him (and the rest of its cast) to full potential. Is it predictable? Perhaps, but only in the same way that the original Top Gun is: its script trusts its audience and understands why they loved the original, and when said “predictable moments” do happen, they’re all the more emotionally satisfying for it, because they hit the exact type of resonant frequencies as their predecessors. Maverick understands that telling an engaging story doesn’t have to involve reinventing the wheel — or the genetic code, so to speak — and recognizes what Jurassic World does not: that Tony Scott’s vision wasn’t about man vs. evil, but about man vs. his own pride.

There’s something to be said about how heavily original Top Gun star Tom Cruise was involved in the making of Maverick, versus the fact that original Jurassic stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum were only asked back seven years after their franchise was rebooted, as though an afterthought to Jurassic’s legacy. Maverick Mitchell is one of Cruise’s most iconic roles, and with Tony Scott now gone, he understands that character better than anyone else on the planet. His involvement — on which the film hinged entirely — meant that Maverick wouldn’t become a cheap shell of himself, a face to market the next big action film, because of how much Cruise believes in the character.

In contrast, Neill, Dern, and Goldblum feel like aimless last-minute additions, like their presence only serves to remind audiences of how good things used to be. Hell, Dern is even wearing a near-identical outfit to her iconic Jurassic look the first time she appears on screen — salmon button-down over a sea blue tank top — as though she hasn’t changed an iota since 1993, despite appearing in Jurassic Park III, which suggests she, like a normal person, made some attempt to move away from the trauma that nearly cost her her life. Their plot line just barely connects with that of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s, uniting the two leading trios for the briefest of third acts filled with hollow, meaningless shouts of, “Oh, I know who you are!” They are not the emotional heart of the movie, because the bloated thing lacks one entirely.

That’s not to say that the three legacy stars aren’t talented, or that they’ve lost their luster as they’ve aged — I mean, have you seen the work Laura Dern’s been doing lately? No, their acting is just fine: it's the writing that’s the problem. Co-writers Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael seem to misunderstand the characters as they were at the end of Jurassic Park, having learned lessons and been traumatized in a way no one else can relate to. The three could have been a set of brand-new characters, so useful was their iconic personalities to the plot, as was the knowledge they learned over the course of two movies each.

Malcolm’s snark is corny and hollow, despite Goldblum’s attempts to imbue the dialogue with his signature peculiarity, and Ellie swerves directly into girlboss feminism with the way they tried to update her for the times, only to fall flat on their faces. Hell, even the five minutes that Val Kilmer appeared as Iceman Kazansky in Maverick — despite being unable to speak because of a battle with throat cancer — felt more emotionally satisfying than the ninety minutes of screentime the iconic heroes had.

There’s also the matter of franchising. To continue to use Maverick as a comparison point, it becomes blatantly obvious which of the two films is selling a brand when sat next to each other. Yes, Top Gun is and always will be military propaganda on some level (hell, it’s the Navy’s best recruitment tool), but watching Maverick, you don’t get the feeling that you’re being sold the next big kid’s toy or tickets to another four sequels. Maverick is, for all intents and purposes, an ending for the character of the same name, at least in terms of his career with the Navy. It harkens back to a time when blockbusters were just that — a movie to be talked about all summer, not for the next 30 years as the studio continues to produce spin-offs.

Sure, you could make the argument that they could extend the franchise by centering Rooster (Miles Teller), the son of Anthony Edwards’ original Top Gun character Goose, but given that Teller and director Joseph Kosinski have already moved on from Top Gun to team up on Netflix’s Spiderhead, I highly doubt either of them are too focused on going back to North Island. Jurassic World, however? The ambiguity becomes almost nefarious, leaving audiences without a kind of proper catharsis as an excuse to pull the next legacy sequel out of their hat, should they choose to do so.

Marketing becomes so much of the movie that I legitimately remember the toy lines that were released to promote the first two Jurassic World films better than I remember the films themselves. New dinosaurs — this time, the atrociraptor and the giganotosaurus — are introduced with fancy new designs that make it painfully obvious they’ll end up as action figures, and the need to create something marketable overrides the need to satisfy audiences beyond destroying the bad guy, who was barely more than an archetypal shell to begin with.

Ironically, all of this is best put into words by a line from the original Jurassic Park film, one that, hilariously, gets clipped and quoted almost as often as, "Life finds a way”. In talking to John Hammond and his lawyer cronies about marketing the idea of Jurassic Park, Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm is enraged — or as enraged as Malcolm can get — at the idea of turning a miraculous discovery into a product, much the same as Hollywood has done to the timeless story at the center of Jurassic Park:

“I’ll tell you the problem with the [power] that you’re using here…it didn’t require any discipline to attain it. You read what others had done, and you took the next step. You didn’t earn the knowledge for yourselves, so you don’t take any responsibility for it. You stood on the shoulders of geniuses to accomplish something as fast as you could, and before you even knew what you had, you patented it and packaged it and slapped it on a plastic lunch box, and now you’re selling it. Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could that they didn’t stop to think about whether they should.”

Is Jurassic World Dominion serviceable? Sure, without a doubt. It’s crafted just well enough to bring in impressive box office numbers, and will no doubt spur on a generation of kids to become obsessed with dinosaurs after their parents buy them an atrociraptor toy from Target. But as a Jurassic Park film? It doesn’t even rank.