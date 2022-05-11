A new featurette for Jurassic World Dominion shows how dinosaurs spread through the globe, forcing humanity to adapt. The highly-anticipated trequel of the Jurassic World trilogy comes to theaters next month. In the new featurette, Chris Pratt explains the state of the world after the ending of the previous film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In Fallen Kingdom, we get introduced to Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), a human clone — created using the same science used to bring the dinosaurs to life — who releases the prehistoric creatures in the wild after discovering her genetic nature.

Set four years after Fallen Kingdom, Dominion shows how humanity adapted to having dinosaurs as their neighbors and how the planet's ecological balance is hanging by a thread. In the featurette, Pratt goes over the major plot points that lead his team of dino-lovers into a globe-trotting adventure. When Dominion starts, Owen Grady (Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Maisie are living a secluded life in the woods. However, they need to come out from hiding after a group of poachers steals the offspring of the Velociraptor Blue.

In the featurette, director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow also discuss how Dominion brings something new to the franchise. Since the fantastic parks are gone and dinosaurs roam the planet, no fences delimitate the space where the adventure will unfold. That freedom allows the sequel to create exciting new encounters between humans and pre-historic creatures in the most varied sceneries ever used by the franchise.

Finally, the featurette also underlines how Dominion unites two generations of dino-explorers while bringing the franchise to an end. In Dominion Sam Neill returns to the role of the archeologist Alan Grant, Laura Dern comes back as the prehistoric expert Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum shows up as the wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm. The three legacy cast members are present in the featurette, praising Trevorrow’s ambitious ending to his Jurassic World trilogy.

After co-writing the first two installments of the Jurassic World franchise and directing the first of the new films, Trevorrow is back to helm Dominion and bring the trilogy to an end. Emily Carmichael is also back as co-writer. The film will have a gargantuan runtime of 2 hours and 26 minutes, the most extensive of any film in the franchise.

Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022. Check out the new featurette below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World Dominion:

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

