Hear from the stars of both franchises as they talk about what 'Jurassic Park' means to them.

We’re stomping closer and closer to the premiere date of Jurassic World Dominion on June 10, something that for many of us, has been a long time in the making. Blending the old world with the new, the feature will see the characters that many of us grew up with, Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Alan Grant (Sam Neill), teaming up with Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), and other newbies on a mission to wrangle the dinos once and for all. To celebrate the occasion, the good folks behind Dominion put together a behind-the-scenes featurette to give the stars a platform to talk about what the franchise meant and still means to them.

Chills abound as the clip opens on scenes from the very first Jurassic Park film which roared its way onto screens way back in 1993. As the iconic red jeeps roll into the dinosaur-filled safe haven, we hear from original cast member Neill who speaks on the “enormous amounts of fun” that was had filming the first feature. Archival clips give us a once-in-a-lifetime view of what the set was like on the Steven Spielberg directed flick. Excitement is an emotion that both old and new cast members felt when they saw the dinosaurs for the first time, with Howard recalling having cried the first time she saw a dinosaur. Bringing the magic to a new generation, Dominion’s director and co-writer, Colin Trevorrow promises fans that this final franchise film will help round everything out, while also paying its dues to Spielberg’s cinematic wonder. We’re also afforded more peeks of the action we’ll see in the new film with the OGs and newbies sharing a lot of screen time.

Picking up after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Dominion will take place in a world where the island, Isla Nublar, has been destroyed now allowing the prehistoric beasts to roam — and hunt — alongside humans. The uncertainty of mankind’s survival will play out as our valiant heroes attempt to set things straight.

Also appearing in the 2-hour and 26-minute long film are DeWanda Wise, Isabella Sermon, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, Mamoudou Athie, Justice Smith, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Jake Johnson, and BD Wong.

While we gear up for the latest and final installment of a franchise spanning nearly 30 years, we’re thankful for the opportunity to take a walk down memory lane alongside our favorite performers from Jurassic Park and Jurassic World.

Check out the full featurette below, but grab some tissues, it’s an emotional ride. Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 10.

