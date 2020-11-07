As ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Filming Ends, Colin Trevorrow Shares New Set Photo

Filming on Jurassic World: Dominion, the third movie in the Jurassic World brand of the Jurassic Park franchise, has ended. It was a long, obstacle-filled journey for the Universal feature, with a shoot spanning nine months and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic with a variety of on-set measures to keep the cast and crew safe. The Jurassic World: Dominion filming schedule was also hit by two brief hiatuses, the first at the outbreak of the pandemic and the second happening just one month ago when a few people on set tested positive. In light of this long journey, it’s a triumph to say that Jurassic World: Dominion is finally in the can.

This achievement was not lost on Colin Trevorrow. The Dominion director marked the end of filming by sharing a photo from the set on Twitter on Saturday morning featuring Jurassic Park alum Sam Neill and franchise newcomers DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie. Trevorrow also shared some reflections with Deadline the day before, on Friday, following the official end of filming. According to the outlet, Trevorrow reflected that “there are a lot of emotions,” and went on to say, “I’m not sure I can put it into words. It has been remarkable. Our crew and our cast have been so resilient. All producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be. It has been inspiring.”

Plot details on Dominion are still being kept under wraps. However, now that we know filming is finished, it won’t be long until we get a teaser for the new Jurassic World movie which will clue us into the next T-rex-sized adventure. One of the most exciting aspects of Dominion is the return of Neill and fellow Jurassic Park MVPs Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. The trio hasn’t been shy in bringing fans on their journey back to the world of Jurassic Park in recent months, either. Thanks to social media, Neill, Dern, and Goldblum have shared photos from the set paying tribute to fellow Jurassic Park alum Richard Attenborough and even recreating classic moments from the 1993 movie. The Jurassic Park trio will be linking up with the next generation of Jurassic actors, including returning franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as Wise and Athie.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 10, 2022. Check out Colin Trevorrow’s new photo from the set below. For more, read our in-depth interview with Jurassic World newcomer Mamoudou Athie and check out our 2021 movie release calendar.

Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family. pic.twitter.com/svD3yURmHw — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) November 7, 2020

