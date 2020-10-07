‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Temporarily Pauses Filming After Positive COVID-19 Tests on Set

Jurassic World: Dominion is temporarily hitting pause on filming for the upcoming Universal sequel after positive COVID-19 tests were detected on set. Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow announced the news on social media today, saying, “Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon.”

Dominion was one of the first major studio projects to return to production earlier this summer after initially suspending filming at the onset of the pandemic back in March. The news comes on the heels of yesterday’s announcement that Universal is pushing the film’s release date back a year, moving the film’s June 11, 2021 theatrical debut to June 10, 2022, the latest major push in a series of delays from studios who are contending with the effects of the pandemic on the production side of the industry, but also on the distribution end with box office numbers proving dismal in the United States.

If you’re curious, you can read more of the details on Dominion’s full safety plan here, which includes rigorous testing, social distancing measures, and a whole lot of hand sanitizer. And, as the massive billing roster on the film’s latest poster demonstrates, Dominion has a huge ensemble they have to work around, including returning franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park OGs Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, and newcomers including Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, and DiWanda wise.

