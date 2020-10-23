The OG ‘Jurassic Park’ Cast Posed on Set of ‘Dominion’ to Honor Richard Attenborough

Recently, production on Jurassic World: Dominion came to a pause when several of the crew members tested positive for COVID-19. But now, after a safe amount of time has passed (and a delightful opportunity to remind us to vote), the cast and crew are back on set and ready to keep delivering us dinosaur carnage and wonder in the year of our Lord 2022. How do we know? Thanks to a delightful picture of OG stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum posted by director Colin Trevorrow on Twitter — with a touching tribute to their former costar, too.

Fans of the original Jurassic Park (and who wouldn’t be?) will know that the park came to fruition in huge part because of the efforts of John Hammond, played with spritely energy and fierce ingenuity by Sir Richard Attenborough (the moment when he finally comes to terms with the fate of the park for the good of the world? Chef’s kiss). The iconic actor/director, who also played the role in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, died in 2014 at the age of 90, one year before the release of the first Jurassic World. In honor of his contributions not just to the franchise but to the art of film as a whole, a stage in London’s Pinewood Studios they’re currently shooting Dominion at has been named “The Richard Attenborough Stage”. And that’s exactly where this lovely black-and-white photo was taken. Life really finds a way, you know?

Beyond this core trio, Jurassic World: Dominion also stars returning franchise members like Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, BD Wong, and Jake Johnson. Trevorrow, who previously co-wrote and directed the first Jurassic World and co-wrote Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, returns as co-writer and director; other writers include Emily Carmichael and Derek Connolly. Steven Spielberg, naturally, returns as executive producer.

Check out the Jurassic World: Dominion set photo posted by Trevorrow below, and if any tears fall from your eyes and rumble in vibration, I’ll just blame the T-Rex. The film comes to theaters June 10, 2022. For more on Dominion, here’s co-star Mamoudou Athie on the righteous filmmaking he’s witnessing.