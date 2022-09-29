The Jurassic Park franchise has been one of the most successful family-centric movie franchises of all time with four out of its 6 entries crossing the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. The latest entry, Jurassic World Dominion was the final movie of the Jurassic World reboot trilogy that began in 2015. While concluding the trilogy, the movie also sought to tie up the decade-long saga that began with the first Steven Spielberg-directed film in 1993. Despite the thumping box office numbers, reviews for Dominion were lackluster with many suggesting that the franchise had run its course. However, on the contrary, Colin Trevorrow who has been involved in all three World movies has hinted at the future of the franchise revealing that he deliberately included elements in the latest movie that can set the tone for future films in the dino-verse.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Trevorrow revealed how he intentionally tailored Dominion to include open-ends that can be explored by future directors saying; “I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise.” Trevorrow further explained one of these elements to be the fact that in Dominion, dinosaurs now breed among humans adding; “the previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs." As if to counter the opinion of critics that it is time for Jurassic to go extinct, Trevorrow described the franchise as "inherently unfranchisable," however, he seemed to agree that the franchise needed some fresh ideas to move past where it currently is adding; "there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?”

While Dominion saw the inclusion of Park stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill, it also welcomed fresh faces including Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise), Mamoudou Athie’s character Ramsay Cole and Dichen Lachman’s character Soyona Santos. These new characters, Trevorrow also alludes could be further developed for future stories, thus concluding that there is certainly "more to come.”

In an earlier interview with Collider's Steven Weintraub, Trevorrow touched on the idea of the Jurassic franchise going the R-rated route in a bid to offer a much-needed fresh perspective. "The reason why there are dinosaurs and humans in the same place, that sci-fi idea, it's a brilliant idea. From there, I feel like someone else should come to us,” the director said.

For a movie that centers on the evasion of the human world by pre-historic species, the franchise does have a massive potential to build on an R-rated plot. However, it remains to be seen if Universal Pictures which has stuck to the PG-13 rating throughout the franchise could be wooed into considering going R. Whatever route it chooses, one thing does seem to be for certain — the Jurassic Park franchise is not over yet.