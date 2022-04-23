On the prowl to be your newest desk or bedside table buddy is a new grouping of Funko Pops based on the upcoming blockbuster, Jurassic World Dominion. With a variety of purchasing options from Funko’s website, Walmart, or Target, (with some exclusives at each) there’s a prehistoric cutie or an iconic live-action character for everyone.

Terrify passersby with a roaring T. Rex or wow them with the colorful, long-clawed Therizinosaurus. Hate leaving your new friends behind? Take home the keychain versions to scare away any key stealers in your midst. Everyone’s favorite Velociraptor, Blue also makes an appearance as both a figure and a keychain, so you can take her with you as you travel or leave her to guard your important documents.

Can’t decide between all your favorites? Funko has you covered with variety packs! A three-piece set that we’re nicknaming the Prehistoric Pack has the T. Rex, Therizinosaurus, and Giganotosaurus all neatly packaged in one box. Anticipating a new favorite? Funko is ready with the white as a sheet, Atrociraptor, Ghost. Sporting startling red eyes and jaws wide open showing off razor-sharp teeth, Ghost is ready to give you some scares. If you’re more of a go-big-or-go-home Jurassic World fan, be sure to check out the Pop! Jumbo version of the Giganotosaurus. At 10” tall, the blue and green dino with yellow eyes is sure to stand out in your collection.

On the live-action side, legacy characters and newbies unite to fill out a full lineup of dino wranglers. Donning a watch and an all-blue outfit, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) looks ready to take on the beasts while Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) stands with her arms folded confidently. Young, but brave, Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) strikes a dino calming pose while rocking a pink beanie. Funko pulled out all the stops and made sure fans of the original Jurassic Park films would also have something to vibe with by rolling out their take on the three OGs. Whether you’re a fan of the original HBIC Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), the adventurous floppy hat-wearing Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), or chaos theory specialist and sex symbol, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Funko’s got you covered. Really can’t make up your mind? Why not get them all with the Mystery Minis variety pack. With a slew of dinosaurs and all your favorite human characters, including a mini version of Ian Malcolm in that pose. The only thing not to like about the mini kit is that Alan Grant has been bizarrely left out.

Although Dominion doesn’t crash into theaters until June 10, you can get your Funko preorders in now to avoid the wait. Check out the full listings from Funko's Twitter below.

