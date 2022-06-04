Are you excited to head back to the prehistoric age with Jurassic World Dominion? Wish that you could experience the magic through the world of Funko? Well, you're in luck! The famed Funko store in Hollywood is being taken over by dinosaurs, much like the world in Jurassic World Dominion and fans of the franchise can interact with new figures and installations to get everyone excited about the upcoming release!

From June 6 through the rest of the month, fans can head to the store to experience a "life-sized Jurassic World Dominion-themed Pop! box, set props from the latest and original films, and shoppable Jurassic-inspired products, including Funko's signature Pop! figures and must-have Loungefly accessories."

Hitting theaters on June 9, the movie brings us back into the world of Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) in the aftermath of dinosaurs taking over the earth and becoming the dominant species. Joining them are the original trilogy with Sam Neill returning as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern back as Ellie Sattler, and the return of Jeff Goldbulm as Dr. Ian Malcolm, who made a cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Image via Universal

The event marries together two of everyone's favorite things: Funko and Jurassic Park. Since it's release in 1993, the franchise has brought joy to fans spanning two different trilogies and now, with the conclusion of the Jurassic World movies on the horizon, it's no surprise that they're pulling out all the stops. Still, getting to head to the Funko story to see some dinosaurs? That sounds pretty amazing!

The event ends on June 30, so make sure to get to the Funko store before then because this is one event you won't want to miss!

