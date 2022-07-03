Dinosaurs are still ruling the Earth as audiences are flocking to movie theaters this Fourth of July weekend, Universal's Jurassic World Dominion has achieved an estimated $15.650 million three-day and a $19.180 million four-day total at the domestic box office so far. This adds to a $335.345 million domestic performance of the film alongside $824.5 million worldwide.

The film also made $4.660 million total on Friday with an additional $5.940 million added on Saturday. Jurassic World Dominion is also estimated to receive $5.050 million this Sunday. An additional $3.530 million is expected this Monday which will add on to the weekend box office total due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Compared to previous films of the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion falls slightly behind Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on its fourth weekend which made $16.2 million at the domestic box office for a three-day weekend and fell to fifth place. On its fourth weekend, the original Jurassic World grossed an impressive $29.242 million at the box office where the film fell to second place.

Image via Universal Pictures

Still playing in 3,801 North American movie theaters, the film has also now reached fourth place at the box office behind Minions: The Rise of Gru, Top Gun: Maverick, and Elvis. Despite the negative reviews the film has received, and falling behind the previous two Jurassic World films, Dominion is still holding its own at the box office with pretty decent legs as it continues to roar in theaters.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Mamoudou Athie, and Campbell Scott.

The film is now playing exclusively in theaters. Check out the synopsis for the film below: