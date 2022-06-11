On the heels of an unexpectedly strong $59.5 million opening day domestically, Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion is proving to be quite popular internationally as well. The third installment in the Jurassic Park sequel trilogy is estimated to make $175 million from overseas markets by Sunday, taking its running international total to $244 million. Including the $142 million that it is expected to make stateside, Dominion will be knocking around the $386 million mark worldwide by the end of the weekend.

The film opened in 15 international territories last weekend, and added 57 markets this weekend. One of those international markets is China, which has become exceedingly irrelevant for American films in the post-pandemic era. Once considered among the most lucrative territories in the world, China has become very selective about releasing American films, but Dominion’s day-and-date debut there has certainly helped. The film is on track to hit $50 million in China by Sunday. Its $14.9 million opening day haul was by far the biggest for an imported title in 2022, and the third-biggest of the pandemic era. Dominion added $21.2 million on Saturday, which is the biggest single-day haul for an imported title this year.

In the U.K. the film made $4.5 million on Friday, just 10% behind the first Jurassic World. Dominion is looking at an estimated $16.5 million opening weekend. The film opened in France on Wednesday, and is looking at a $9.4 million weekend, after delivering the year’s best opening day. Australia is looking at an $8 million weekend, followed by Germany, with $7.6 million. In India, Dominion made $1.3 million on day one, which is the second-biggest Hollywood debut of the year, and the fourth-biggest of the pandemic era.

Spain’s domestic cume sits at $2.2 million, Malaysia has grossed $2.6 million through Friday, Netherlands is at $2.2 million followed by Indonesia with $2.1 million. In terms of holdovers, the film has grossed nearly $25 million in Mexico, over $19 million in South Korea and over $6 million in Brazil.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Dominion marks the return of fan-favorite characters Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) to the franchise, and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, B.D. Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Omar Sy. You can read the synopsis here: