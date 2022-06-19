Stomp the yard? No. More like stomping the box office for the dinosaurs on the rampage in Jurassic World Dominion. The Colin Trevorrow-directed movie brings to a conclusion the 30-year-old franchise, and it is making its gigantic presence known at the box office. Going into the third weekend in June and Jurassic World Dominion is making mincemeat of the milestones as it is set to rip past the $500 million mark worldwide.

The movie produced by Universal and Amblin Entertainment as of Thursday had grossed a total of $493 million globally with the international markets pulling in $302 million. Stateside, the movie has grossed $191 million going into just its second weekend of release. As far as Universal is concerned, the pandemic period has seen a few successes as regards movies they have put out. Alongside F9: The Fast Saga and Bond’s No Time to Die, Jurassic World Dominion will be the third movie to shoot past the $500 million point since the pandemic began. In its opening weekend, the movie was first released in 15 international markets before being expanded to 72. These markets include the UK, Mexico, France, Australia and China. This expansion pulled in a $178 million.

The top international markets for Jurassic World Dominion coming into Friday were China, Mexico, the UK, France, and Australia with a total of over $144 million. The leading market on that list is China with $69 million. The movie made the series’ biggest opening weekend in 23 international markets including Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Egypt, Turkey, and Belgium amongst others. Asia still has the offering of Japan which will have Jurassic World Dominion released there in July. Given the recent release of Pixar and Disney’s animated movie Lightyear and the impressive run of Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, it would be interesting to see how Dominion holds out at the box office.

In a world where dinosaurs roam free, Jurassic World Dominion sees the return of some of the franchise’s known names like Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Chris Pratt. Other stars in the movie include DeWanda Wise, Daniella Pineda, and Mamoudou Athie among others. Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg serve as executive producers while production is handled by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley just as it was with the former movies in the franchise. The movie is written by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael with Trevorrow directing. The director spoke exclusively to Collider, discussing the future of the franchise and the trilogy.

Dinosaurs are always better on bigger screens and tickets are still on sale if you are yet to see the movie. Check out the film synopsis below:

Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion is now playing.