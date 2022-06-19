'Dominion' proves that there's still an appetite for the dino-action on the big screen.

Defying poor reviews and franchise fatigue, Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion crossed the $600 million mark worldwide in its second weekend (third if you count the handful of international territories that it opened in earlier this month). The film has now grossed $622 million worldwide, after adding another $58.6 million domestically in its second weekend of release.

Dominion’s domestic gross now stands at nearly $260 million, with over $360 million coming from overseas territories. The film got a rare day-and-date release in China, which has become increasingly restrained about giving imported titles exhibition in a post-pandemic world. The film has made nearly $100 million in the Middle Kingdom, which is its biggest international territory, followed by Mexico ($36 million) and the U.K. ($26 million).

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Dominion has been touted as the conclusion to the Jurassic Park sequel trilogy. Trevorrow also directed the first Jurassic World to massive commercial success back in 2015 but surrendered the director’s chair to J.A. Bayona for 2018’s sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Both films were huge box office hits, with the first film making $653 million domestically and $1.6 billion globally, and Fallen Kingdom grossing $417 million in the U.S. and $1.3 billion worldwide. If Dominion tracks like Fallen Kingdom, it'll finish with a little under $400 million stateside, with $1 billion worldwide easily within the realm of possibility.

Image via Universal

RELATED: All the 'Jurassic Park' Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

It’s the fifth-biggest film of the year, and will jostle for space with Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness around the $1 billion mark. Future contenders for the coveted milestone include Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

The jury’s still out on where Universal decides to take the franchise going forward. Audiences certainly didn’t seem to mind the middling reviews, and all evidence suggests that there’s still a Brontosaurus-sized appetite for these films. But keep in mind, the third and fourth Transformers movies also did over $1 billion worldwide, each.

Dominion comes with a reported $185 million budget, and had a notoriously difficult mid-pandemic production, which no doubt ballooned costs. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, B.D. Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Omar Sy, and brings back fan-favorite characters Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Alan Grant (Sam Neill).

You can watch Dominion in theaters, and read the film’s official synopsis down below: