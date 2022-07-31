With $1.75 million in its seventh weekend at the domestic box office, Jurassic World Dominion took its tally to $369.5 million. The third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy has made $573 million from overseas territories, taking its worldwide total to $942 million.

Dominion is the third-biggest film of the year, behind Top Gun: Maverick ($1.3 billion) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($954 million). This weekend, the film debuted in its last major international territory, Japan, and made $10.2 million. The film’s two-day total is actually higher than what the first Jurassic World made in 2015, and in line with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s debut in 2018. It registered the biggest opening day for Universal in Japan, and the second-biggest of the year, ahead of Maverick.

The film’s biggest international territory remains China, which accounts for $157 million. Dominion is one of the rare American films to have been given a release in the Middle Kingdom, amid a changing political landscape and an increasing disinterest among Chinese audiences in imported titles. The film has made $41.2 million in the United Kingdom and Ireland, $27.9 million in France, and $22.6 million in Germany.

Image via Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Dominion's success has defied expectations as reviews for Dominion have been generally negative, with many suggesting that it is time to fossilize the franchise. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime wrote in his review, “Almost every joke falls flat, every action scene lacks stakes, and again, that mixture of awe and danger that once made this series so enthralling is completely absent here. Instead, Dominion is a shell of a franchise at its best, desperate to coast on the love of the original without managing the tonal requirements.”

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Dominion has been touted as the conclusion to the Jurassic Park sequel trilogy. Trevorrow also directed the first Jurassic World, which made $653 million domestically and $1.6 billion globally, while Fallen Kingdom was directed by J.A. Bayona. That film grossed $417 million in the U.S. and $1.3 billion worldwide.

Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, B.D. Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Omar Sy, and brings back fan-favorite characters Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Alan Grant (Sam Neill).

Dominion is available digitally and in theaters. You can watch our interview with Trevorrow here, and read the film’s official synopsis down below: