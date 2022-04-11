In many ways, Jurassic World Dominion is taking the franchise back to its roots. Practical animatronic dinosaur hybrids are at the forefront of the film, and to really help wrap things up in a nice bow and pay homage to the original Jurassic Park, the original trio of Sam Neill's Alan Grant, Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm are back in a big way. While Goldblum had popped in briefly in Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, the three are taking on major roles in the upcoming Summer blockbuster and now Empire has released an exclusive look at their long-awaited reunion.

The cover for Empire's massive exclusive on the film shows the trio together and looking cool as ever all with the caption "The Legacy Heroes." Complete with new, gray beards, Goldblum and Neill look every bit the part of the grizzled veterans who've seen multiple movies' worth of dino-induced carnage. It's the first time in 29 years that they'll share the screen together again, but the world they're returning to features a variety of new threats they never encountered under Steven Spielberg like the recently revealed Giganotosaurus. Included as well is an image of Dern back in character as Sattler and playing with a wide-eyed baby Nasutoceratops.

For director Colin Trevorrow, bringing back the fan favorites was a bit of an intimidating experience. He met with both Neill and Dern personally in an overture to get them back on board the franchise, but he always felt it was going to be a hard sell considering his outsider perspective on their classic characters. "At the beginning of that, [Neill] probably was looking at me with a certain amount of skepticism and side-eye," Trevorrow said. "I’m not Steven Spielberg. I never will be. And so I really had to start from scratch in convincing these people that I was going to be able to guide them through the return to these characters that mean so much to them." Both were overwhelmingly convinced of his readiness to usher their characters back into the franchise though, even with Neill directly comparing him to the legendary director.

The legacy cast will get to appear front and center alongside returning Jurassic World stars (dubbed "The New Breed" by Empire) Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Daniela Pineda, and Omar Sy. At 2 hours and 26 minutes, everyone will get their time to shine in this T-Rex of a film. Despite all the star power they're working with, both Neill and Dern seemed more excited to get hands-on with the new dinosaurs they'd be working with. Dern wanted to get extra involved in prepping her non-human castmates, saying "I may have begged at one point to participate in the slime-brushing."

Jurassic World Dominion draws the curtain on the Jurassic World era on June 10. Check out the image below to see the franchise favorites back and hanging out with the dinosaurs one more.

