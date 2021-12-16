Co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow also teases what to expect from all the characters in this sequel.

The 2021 movie season is coming to a close, but 2022 looks to be an even bigger year for high-profile blockbuster films. One of those highly anticipated films is the sixth Jurassic Park movie Jurassic World: Dominion. This trilogy-capper that started with the 2015 sequel Jurassic World looks to be the biggest film in the franchise, so don't expect this story to dance around Fallen Kingdom’s final moments. Recently, co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow sat down with Entertainment Weekly to tease what to expect from the final film in his trilogy.

"They have been multiplying and living amongst us and clashing with us," Trevorrow said, before adding, “The other Jurassic Park movies pretty much have the same story. But Dominion is set all over the world, through many different environments: wilderness, urban, desert, snow. It's exciting to see these creatures navigate environments that they weren't built to survive in. They grew up in a theme park and now they're here!"

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Image Shows Dinosaurs Ruling the Earth

After years of opening and closing parks and not learning from their mistakes, this should get fans excited over the endless possibilities of what could happen. The second film in the franchise, The Lost World, famously had our favorite T-Rex rampaging through San Diego, but that was a brief moment in comparison to the rest of the film that tried to recreate the feel of the original. Dominion seems to be that scene blown up to a globe-trotting scale which is teased by the exclusive EW image above where we see Chris Pratt’s Owen trying to calm down a Parasaurolophus in a snowy environment unique for the franchise.

Owen does not seem to have changed a bit, as Trevorrow said “he's not too far from where the dinosaurs got out in the last film. The parasaurs are in danger of being poached. There's a lot of shady types out there who want to get their hands on dinosaurs, so he's working to protect them.”

When it comes to Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire, Trevorrow was vaguer with her role in the film, saying, “[She's] at a point where she's questioning her methods, and whether she can stay safe and fulfill the responsibility that she has to the other people in her life that care about her.”

However, what everyone mainly cares about when it comes to this story is the legacy characters returning. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are coming back for this epic narrative, and unlike Goldblum’s glorified cameo in Fallen Kingdom, they all seem to be playing a major role in this particular adventure. “They have equal screen time to Chris and Bryce. They're major characters from start to finish," Trevorrow said.

The writer-director also teased the villain of the upcoming film, Campbell Scott’s Lewis Dodgson. "He is the main villain throughout both of [Crichton's] novels, and I think what Campbell's done with the character is just amazing. I can't wait for people to see it." Dodgson was a minor character in the first movie played by Cameron Thor, but this will be the character's first substantial appearance in any of the movies, so it will be interesting to see where Scott takes the character.

Jurassic World Dominion will finally roar into theaters on June 10, 2022, and for all the latest news regarding the film, stick with Collider.

Denis Villeneuve to Direct Film Adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke's 'Rendezvous With Rama' The novel takes place in the year 2131 and follows a group of humans sent to intercept an alien starship.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email