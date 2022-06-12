It’s another hot weekend at the movies and this week saw the gigantic release of Jurassic World Dominion. The conclusion of this 30-year-old franchise is making its roaring presence known at the box office with the epic film estimated to make $142 million domestically and $244 million internationally for a monstrous grand total of $386 million worldwide. This total includes the film making $25 million at the global IMAX box office.

This dino-sized pile of money should make Universal Pictures very happy as it's the fourth-best global opening ever for the studio in the IMAX format. Nearly half of that total came from North America where it made $12.3 million. This also made it the fourth-best domestic opening for Universal in IMAX. On the international side of the equation, Dominion became the fifth-best IMAX opening ever overseas for the studio making $12.7 million. $6.3 million of that total is coming from China while the rest of the world made up the remaining $6.4 million. The release of the film in China shouldn’t be understated. Many major blockbusters in recent years, like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home, have not been released there for various reasons. China is going to help Dominion’s prehistoric legs in the coming weeks as the film’s competition becomes fiercer.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Dominion performs in its second weekend of release as it goes up against Pixar and Disney's next potential animated juggernaut Lightyear. Particularly in IMAX as Dominion will be sharing the format with Lightyear which is opening in 36 countries on 547 screens. However, Universal was not without competition this weekend as they went up against Top Gun: Maverick in its third weekend of release. In normal circumstances that wouldn’t be that impressive, but Maverick won’t stop making money and had the biggest IMAX opening of the year at $75.6 million. The Top Gun sequel also made $1.3 million this weekend in the format.

Image via Universal

A lot can be taken away from Dominion’s hot box office start. For one, Jurassic World seems to be one of the last major franchises that is review-proof as this latest film received a very mixed reception to put it nicely. However, more importantly, audiences can’t get enough of seeing Dinosaurs on the big screen. Dominion is just one of those films that needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible. That is reflected in its box office success.

Jurassic World Dominion has taken over the planet, and you can get your tickets to see it in IMAX today.