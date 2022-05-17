The Q&A will be hosted at New York’s AMC Lincoln Square and live-streamed at 70 additional participating IMAX theatres across North America.

If you’re looking forward to Jurassic World Dominion and want to see a live-streamed Q&A with some cast and writer-director Colin Trevorrow, you might want to ready your credit card. That’s because IMAX just announced Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, and Colin Trevorrow will participate in the IMAX exclusive Q&A on Thursday, June 9th at 7pmEST/4pmPST at more than 70 IMAX theaters across North America. The Q&A will be held at New York’s AMC Lincoln Square 13 IMAX theater, and it will be simultaneously shown around the country. I’m actually moderating the Q&A in NYC and cannot wait to talk to them about making the sequel.

For a list of participating theaters and to purchase tickets you should hit this link ASAP: http://tickets.imax.com/.

While I’m still embargoed from talking about Jurassic World Dominion, I can say this is absolutely the kind of movie you want to see in an IMAX theater. Nothing beats seeing a movie like this on the biggest screen possible and that’s one of the many reasons I love IMAX. You just can’t recreate the IMAX experience at home no matter what kind of setup you have.

Jurassic World Dominion is the final chapter of the Jurassic World trilogy and brings back some original Jurassic Park cast members including Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum as the wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm.

RELATED: 'Jurassic World: Dominion’: Everything We Know So Far About the Cast, Plot, New Dinosaurs, and More

In addition to Dern, Neill, and Goldblum, the film features new cast members DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. The film’s returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022. Check out the newest trailer below:

Here's the synopsis for Jurassic World Dominion:

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

