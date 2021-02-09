Well I never expected to be writing this gossip-driven article, but since the Hollywood Reporter has put it out there, it's time to spill the tea: Judd Apatow's new Netflix comedy The Bubble is inspired by the understandably chaotic production of Jurassic World: Dominion, according to sources.

Allow me to explain. Jurassic World: Dominion was filmed during the pandemic over the past year, which means that its cast and crew was forced to quarantine together in the U.K. for months at a time, which couldn't have been easy. With safety in mind above all else, the production faced several stops and starts due to positive COVID-19 tests, and that rollercoaster ride was well-documented by the media.

When Apatow's latest film was first announced, a source explained how it came to be, saying that a member of Dominion's large ensemble was recalling the various ups-and-downs to pal Leslie Mann, who then relayed the story to her husband, Apatow. The director immediately thought it would make a funny movie, and though he has long been based at Universal, that studio is also behind Jurassic World: Dominion, which is why The Bubble wound up at Netflix.

The director has now lined up an all-star cast for The Bubble that includes Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, Borat 2 sensation Maria Bakalova, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Peter Serafinowicz and Keegan-Michael Key. Meanwhile, Mann will co-star alongside her youngest daughter, Iris Apatow, whose older sister, Maude, co-starred in Apatow's most recent movie The King of Staten Island. It seems Dad prefers to switch off rather than play favorites.

The Bubble is described as a meta-comedy about a group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel as they attempt to complete a big franchise film for a major studio. Per THR, Pascal and Gillan will play the two stars of the film-within-the-film, though there's no word on whether it'll be about dinosaurs. Meanwhile, Mann and Duchovny will play a divorced movie star couple -- a la Dominion stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, who dated in the '90s -- who find themselves living together again under the same hotel roof with their teenage daughter (Iris Apatow).

Apatow will produce The Bubble and direct from a script he's co-writing with Pam Brady, who will executive produce alongside Donald Sabourin and Apatow's longtime collaborator Barry Mendel. Production is slated to star next week in London.

THR made sure to note that Netflix insiders have denied that The Bubble has anything to do with Jurassic World: Dominion, but it sure sounds as if tensions were high on that pressure-cooker of a set, and understandably so. The truth is, it's hard to make a huge blockbuster, even outside of a pandemic, but as long as the drama stays behind-the-scenes and doesn't leak into the finished film, then who really cares? Still, it's fun to gossip about, and while I thought this story would've stayed on the Zoom cocktail party circuit, I hope you enjoy this amusing story now that it's finally out there.

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters in June 2022, but you can safely expect to see The Bubble before then. In the meantime, check out where Knocked Up falls on our rankings of Apatow's movies.

