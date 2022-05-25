Jurassic World Dominion has launched an interactive billboard in London that allows fans to be chased by a bloodthirsty pre-historic beast. As revealed by Fandom on Twitter, the billboard features a Giganotosaurus, one of the many predatory species that’ll hunt Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and his team of dino lovers in the highly-anticipated threequel.

The interactive billboard shows an animated model of the Giganotosaurus that perfectly blends with the London cityscape. In front of the billboard, an official guide helps fans interact with the dinosaur by offering the beast a branch full of leaves. The digital creature reacts to the real-life object, smelling it and deciding it’s not proper food. The Giganotosaurus wants fresh meat and roars towards the fans to let them know leaves just won’t do. We don’t even need to explain how the augmented reality installation looks cool. So, the only question is, why don’t I have an interactive billboard in my city too?

The interactive billboard also reflects the plot of Jurassic World Dominion. At the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the remaining dinosaurs of the failed park are released into the wild. Set four years after Fallen Kingdom, Dominion shows how humanity has adapted to having dinosaurs as their neighbors and how the planet's ecological balance is hanging by a thread. In this new world, humans are used to seeing dinosaurs showing up in the most unexpected places, which is why the movie’s marketing campaign also features an interactive dino tracker that tells you where exactly the latest beasts were seen around the world. We still don’t know if Jurassic World Dominion is as good as its predecessors, but we are definitely enjoying all these marketing pieces.

RELATED:‌ ‘Jurassic World Dominion’: Watch a Live Q&A with Cast and Colin Trevorrow Exclusively in IMAX Theaters Thursday June 9

Jurassic World Dominion returning cast includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith. Dominion is also bringing back some of the original Jurassic Park cast members, including Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum as the wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm.

After directing Jurassic World and co-writing the first two installments of the trilogy, Colin Trevorrow is back to helm Dominion and bring the franchise to an end. Once again, Trevorrow serves as co-writer with Emily Carmichael.

Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022. Check out the interactive billboard below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World Dominion:

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

