Despite what many might think to be true, dinosaurs still have a presence on the earth, and the box office has proven to be their dominion in recent times. Universal's Jurassic World Dominion has continued to stomp on the box office as it did last week, making up further grounds as it defies fatigue.

Jurassic World Dominion has continued that trend this week, adding more to the total numbers as the film is set to finish with $526.1 million. The film has gone on to defy poor reviews and has been making headway in many international markets, including China. With a drop of 34% from last week, the Chinese market is set to add $6.4 million to reach a $143.9 million cumulative total. The prospects for the film also seem to hold on a positive note as a third of the cinemas in Shanghai will be returning online this weekend.

In some European markets, Dominion is also projected to gain more ground. Similar to the 2018 sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in France, Dominion is expected to add to reach a cumulative total of $25.5 million, with $1.6 million this weekend. To reach $38.7 million, the United Kingdom and Ireland are set to add $0.8 million. Spain is forecasted to reach $15.7 million this weekend, with Germany on course to add $1 million to a cumulative total of $19.6 million.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'Jurassic World Primal Ops' Mobile Game Lets You Collect Your Favorite Dinos

Elsewhere on the globe, namely in Australia and Mexico, Jurassic World Dominion is forecasted to make $900,000 to reach $23.6 million and $42.3 million respectively. The Australian numbers keep with the market’s performance with J.A. Bayona’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, with Mexico’s effectively surpassing the previous two films in the franchise. Internationally, the film is available in 72 territories and experienced a 48% drop, while domestically, it had a 49% drop.

Jurassic World Dominion directed by Colin Trevorrow, and is set to bring to an end the Jurassic Park sequel trilogy. Despite not having the most favorable of reviews, it continues to effectively hold its ground against stiff competition. Dominion is currently slugging it out at the box office with Minions: The Rise of Gru, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder.

Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Mamoudou Athie, and Campbell Scott, and is playing now in theaters.