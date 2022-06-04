Director Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World Dominion is looking at a $50 million debut from 15 international markets, ahead of its stateside release next week. This is in line with the previous two entries in the Jurassic Park sequel trilogy, both of which finished their global runs with over $1 billion.

Dominion made $25.9 million internationally through Friday. By comparison, 2015's first Jurassic World made $47.3 million across three days in its early international rollout (including previews), with its sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, faring slightly better, with $59.8 million in 2018.

South Korea leads with $8.4 million through Friday, with Saturday’s gross expected to take the total to around $11.6 million. Mexico came in with $2.9 million, which is the third-biggest pandemic era debut in the country, after Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Italy brought in $1.9 million, which is 23% ahead of Fallen Kingdom. Dominion made $1.4 million in Hong Kong, and $1.3 million in Brazil. Argentina, Chile and Peru brought mid-to-high six figures through Friday.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Jurassic World: Dominion’: Everything We Know So Far About the Cast, Plot, New Dinosaurs, and More

The first Jurassic World, also directed by Trevorrow, made $652 million in the U.S. and $1.018 billion internationally, for a worldwide total of $1.670 billion. It is currently the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time, and at one point was third on the list. J. A. Bayona stepped in as director on Fallen Kingdom which was no slouch either. The film made $417 million domestically, and another $892 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $1.310 billion, thereby earning the 16th position on the all-time highest-grossing film list.

Dominion will debut domestically next week, where it will face off against Tom Cruise’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, which will be in its third week of release. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, B.D. Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Omar Sy. Dominion also brings back fan-favorite characters Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill).

The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 10. You can watch the trailer here, and read the official synopsis down below: