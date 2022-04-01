2022 is a jammed pack year for big blockbuster films. Especially when we get into all the summer releases. One of those films coming out in this upcoming crowded summer season is Jurassic World: Dominion. This film is set to bring Jurassic Park’s legacy cast together with its sequel trilogy characters. While the marketing has gone quiet since the debut of the film’s first trailer last month, now we have a new Blue-centric international poster to gush over.

The poster is pretty straight forward. It's our favorite velociraptor Blue, all grown up, with their baby velociraptor against the same frosty forest backdrop we have seen in the trailer. Like that trailer, this poster reinforces the fact that dinosaurs are finally in the wild. They are living amongst humans and are not taking too kindly to their new neighbors. Also from the trailer, we see that Chris Pratt’s Owen is still close by looking after Blue and their new family. Due to this, their heartfelt relationship appears to continue in this film.

As for the rest of the plot, there is still some mystery surrounding it. Director Colin Trevorrow has confirmed that Dominion takes place five years after the last film Fallen Kingdom and there will be a prologue to the story that takes place long ago in the Cretaceous-era when the dinosaurs originally walked the Earth. Trevorrow also has teased that this is like no other film we have seen in the franchise before. He has compared the film to a globe-trotting “spy thriller” which should at least excite any fan who thought the franchise had run stale with the last two films in this modern sequel trilogy. There are wild motorcycle chases with dinosaurs, dinosaurs on planes, and dinosaurs running amok at the movies. Dinosaurs are anywhere and everywhere. Because of that, this seems to be the most purely thrilling film in the franchise to date.

Dominion will star Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. It is going to be great to see Goldblum, Neil, and Dern together again. It will definitely bring on all the nostalgic feelings, and it is going to be exciting to see how the old characters play off the new cast. We will bear witness to that epic team-up when Jurassic World: Dominion rampages its way to theaters on June 10, 2022.

You can view the Blue-centric poster down below:

