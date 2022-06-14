[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion.]A lot of the hype leading up to the release of Jurassic World Dominion centered on the return of Jurassic Park’s big three, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, and also the continuation of Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt's stories in the series. But, it’s two of the franchise's newcomers who actually steal a significant amount of the movie, which is quite the accomplishment with a series that’s six films in. We already put the spotlight on DeWanda Wise’s work as Kayla Watts via an episode of Collider Ladies Night, but now it’s time to put the focus on Mamoudou Athie’s Ramsay Cole.

Ramsay is fairly high up on the ladder over at Biosyn. He’s essentially Lewis Dodgson’s (Campbell Scott) right hand, and he trusts Ramsay implicitly. However, we eventually come to find out that Ramsay isn’t loyal to Biosyn. In fact, he’s eager to take the operation down so gives Ellie, Alan, and Ian exactly what they need to hatch a plan to steal a sample from the altered locust and expose Biosyn’s nefarious operation to the world.

While Ramsay may not be front and center in the more action-heavy set pieces in Jurassic World Dominion, Athie manages to make waves via his strikingly subtle performance as Ramsay deftly navigates Biosyn security and operations to get the other characters precisely what they need. Turns out, that confidence is a quality that was added to the character far later in the filmmaking process than one might expect. Here’s how Athie put it:

“Ramsay as written in the initial script was a lot less sure of himself, a lot less confident, a little — I wonder if Colin [Trevorrow] would take umbrage with the word I’m about to use, but a little silly. Well, maybe not silly, but he was just certainly less sure of himself in a way that I was like, I think he needs to have a kind of steel about him in making these choices rather than being put upon and just having the wind blow him in every which way. I thought he needed to make choices that were action oriented and [Colin] agreed. And we just went from there and created kind of a brand new character, which I thought was really cool and a very, very unique situation for a director in production to be willing and open and also come in with ideas on top of that that made it the guy who he is.”

During our chat, we also took a moment to look back. How exactly did a guy like Ramsay wind up working for Biosyn and putting his trust in someone like Dodgson?

“Biosyn is potentially an incredibly exciting, new vista for humanity. The potential’s limitless, and so it’s like, ‘Alright, I have this opportunity and this guy, yeah, he’s a little weird, but he has ideas,' and he wants to involve young people and this entire think tank of bright, young minds, and then he finds out, ‘Oh, this dude wants to make money. This dude just wants to make money.’ It’s incredibly disappointing.”

While Ramsay may have been around to see the fall of both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, there was a lot he didn’t know about the inner workings of their collapse, like the role Dodgson played in the catastrophic failure of Jurassic Park.

“I don’t think he was privy to who Lewis Dodgson actually is, and then he finds out. And, you know, as I’m sure everyone’s experienced, it’s disappointing when you find out somebody who you considered maybe a hero is not who you thought they were. But the thing that I love about him is that he makes change happen from within and to great consequence in the movie.”

If you’re looking for more Jurassic World Dominion content, we’ve got you well covered in that department! We’ve got loads of cast and filmmaker interviews up and running including this chat with director Colin Trevorrow detailing the new film’s connection to the Netflix animated series Camp Cretaceous.