As we inch closer and closer to the arrival of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 on Netflix, we've started pondering what's in store for this new season. More importantly, we're once again thinking about Jurassic World: Dominion since it is both the final installment in the Jurassic World franchise and it's set to arrive next year. Filming on Dominion wrapped back in November 2020. The movie made headlines a few times, most notably for being one of the first movie sets most focused on COVID prevention. However, details about Dominion's story and action have been mostly kept under wraps, which means Jurassic Park fans are keen for more information about what seems to be the final movie in a six-movie franchise spanning nearly 30 years.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Camp Cretaceous, the show's executive producer and Dominion director Colin Trevorrow sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss both projects. For those of us who have nothing but Dominion on the brain (and who wouldn't when it's set to bring back our three favorite Jurassic Park actors), Trevorrow offered up a morsel of intriguing information.

"To me, ['Dominion'] is a culmination of one story that's been told. When you got to the end of the 'Jurassic Park' trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way. It's very much a serialized story. What was important for me was, when you watch 'Dominion', you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this. If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six 'Jurassic Park' movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story."

So, basically, Dominion's story is going to be freaking epic as it attempts to bring all of the threads of the Jurassic Park franchise story together. Sign. Me. Up.

Trevorrow also did not waste time teasing connections between Dominion and the new season of Camp Cretaceous. Season 2 is set to premiere this Friday, January 22. Trailers for Season 2 have already teased the arrival of a new character who may or may not be someone we know from Jurassic World or Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Either way, Trevorrow assures that this connection — or any others that could emerge in Season 2 — was done with respect to the Camp Cretaceous story while also attempting to tie things up in the live-action Jurassic World arc.

"It's important to me, out of respect for the writers who are continuing to expand and create, to recognize ['Camp Cretaceous'] as clearly its own story and its own show. But this season — and if we're granted further opportunities to tell the story that we have [in Season 3] — will keep weaving in to the larger story and really inform some things, even in 'Dominion' that will connect to discoveries made that I'm really excited about."

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters June 10, 2022. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 premieres on Netflix on January 22. For more, watch an action-packed clip from the new season ahead of the premiere.

