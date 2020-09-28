Colin Trevorrow Teases Original Cast in ‘Jurassic World 3’: “I’m Having the Time of My Life”

Don’t expect the original Jurassic Park cast members to have mere cameos in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. The third movie in the Jurassic World franchise and the sixth Jurassic movie overall was one of the first films to begin or resume production during the pandemic we’re all living through, as the Universal Pictures film installed new safety protocols to allow for shooting in the age of COVID-19. But while we know that actors Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum are all returning for the film, co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow teases that their involvement is substantial.

Collider’s own Christina Radish spoke with Trevorrow recently during a roundtable interview for the new Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (on which he’s an executive producer), and Trevorrow reiterated that Jurassic World 3 is the Jurassic movie he’s been wanting to make ever since he was hired to revitalize the franchise with the 2015 sequel/reboot Jurassic World:

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make, from the beginning. It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble and that element and the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now is very exciting. I’m having the time of my life.”

When it was first announced that Jurassic World 3 would feature the return of Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm it was with the news that they would be in “sizable” roles, which Trevorrow appears to be alluding to here.

While specific plot details for Dominion are under wraps, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with a host of dinosaurs being set loose on the mainland of North America, so presumably the world of Jurassic World: Dominion is one in which dinosaurs are living alongside humans in their everyday lives – and/or causing chaos and intense graphic violence. The expertise of Ellie, Alan, and Ian will no doubt be of paramount importance to the World protagonists Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) as they work to create a harmonious environment for the dinos and humans.

Look for our full interview with Trevorrow on Collider soon. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now streaming on Netflix (read our review here) and for the latest news on Jurassic World: Dominion, click here.